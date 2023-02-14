Goals came early and often for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team on Tuesday in a 10-0 victory over Ashland in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The fifth-seeded Cardinals (16-9) advance to play at fourth-seeded Hudson in Thursday's regional finals after the Raiders blanked Merrill 12-0 in their semifinal matchup.

Mason Johnson, Ezra Lindstrom and Gus Thorp each scored twice and had two assists in the win. Jack Bowe, Jackson Hoem, Ethan Foiles and Reid Post also lit the lamp and Cayden Swoboda had three assists.

Derek Strong stopped all nine shots he faced in net to earn the shutout.

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 73, Altoona 65

At Altoona, the Cardinals won their sixth game in a row with a nonconference triumph over the Rails.

Mason Monarski and Jackson Tomczak scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Cardinals (12-9) with Monarski pulling down 13 rebounds and Tomczak grabbing nine boards. Kansas Smith had 14 points and three rebounds in the victory.

Keaton Camastral had 28 points for Altoona (6-15).

Bloomer 46, Thorp 37

At Thorp, the Blackhawks built upon a 21-20 halftime lead to earn a Western Cloverbelt win.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger scored 22 points to lead Bloomer (12-7, 8-5) and Evan Rogge added 10.

Brady Stewart also had 22 points to lead Thorp (8-14, 4-9) and Aiden Rosemeyer chipped in with 13 points.

Eau Claire Regis 55, Stanley-Boyd 51

At Stanley, the Ramblers battled overcame a 25-23 deficit at halftime to pick up a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Henry Hoel led Stanley-Boyd (5-16, 4-9) with 17 points and Haydn Gustafson had 16 points.

Kendron Krogman scored 17 points for the Ramblers (5-16, 4-9).

New Auburn 80, Lake Holcombe 51

At New Auburn, the Trojans pulled away to an East Lakeland win.

Justin Melland had another big night for the Trojans (7-11, 6-9) with a game-high 37 points while Brayden Lotts scored 17 and Austin Woolever added 10.

Brian Strzok had 13 points, Harley Schroeder scored 12 points and Ryley Craker finished with 11 points for the Chieftains (6-14, 5-10).

Winter 79, Cornell 73

At Cornell, the Warriors outlasted the Chiefs for an East Lakeland victory.

Dylan Bowe had a big night in defeat for Cornell (5-17, 2-13) with 34 points and Torren Parker scored 15 points.

Jacob Rudnicki scored 20 points for Winter (11-12, 6-9).

Girls Basketball

New Auburn 63, Lake Holcombe 21

At New Auburn, the Trojans rolled to an East Lakeland triumph.

Morgan Berg and Katie Reimer each had 11 points in a balanced scoring effort for New Auburn (19-3, 13-2). Autumn Palmer finished with 10 points, Aliya North scored nine points and Kira North had eight points.

Abby Jones scored 12 points for the Chieftains (10-10, 8-7).

