Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls basketball routs D.C. Everest for first victory of season

SCHOFIELD — The Chi-Hi jumped out to a 42-22 halftime lead on the way to a 68-44 victory at D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening.

Ava Reuter scored a game-high 23 points including three 3-pointers and Brooklyn Sandvig added 13 points as the Cardinals (1-1) won their first game of the season and matched their win total from each of the last two seasons.

Camryn Fjelstad scored nine points in the second half while Ally Richardson and Sarah Chaffee each had seven points in the win.

Braelyn Beiler had 13 points including three 3-pointers for the Evergreens (0-2).

New Auburn 35, Luck 19

At New Auburn, two Trojans finished in double figures to go with a strong defensive effort in a win over the Cardinals.

Morgan Berg and Katie Reimer had 12 points apiece to lead New Auburn (1-1) and Autumn Palmer added six points in the victory.

Stella Johansen scored seven points for Luck (0-1).

Ladysmith 37, Stanley-Boyd 29

At Stanley, the Lumberjacks bested the Orioles in a nonconference battle.

Mallory Eslinger led Stanley-Boyd (0-1) with nine points while Tina Benson and Teagen Becker scored seven points apiece.

Raemalee Smith scored nine points for Ladysmith (1-1).

Girls Hockey

Superior 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

At Superior, the Spartans scored the final five goals to top the Sabers.

Rhyenne Fuerstenberg opened the scoring for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (0-1) with an unassisted goal less than two minutes into the game.

But the Spartans (1-0) scored the final five goals with five goals from five different players to earn the home ice victory.

Kasandra Herr made 26 saves in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

Boys Basketball

Colfax 45, Thorp 40

At Colfax, the Vikings edged the Cardinals in nonconference play.

Ray Hardwick and Brady Stewart each scored 11 points for Thorp (0-1) and Denzel Sutton added 10 points.

Blake Johnson scored a game-high 12 points for Colfax (1-0) with Elijah Entzminger and Nick Jensen each adding 10 points for the victorious Vikings.

Eau Claire Immanuel 80, Cornell 46

At Cornell, the Lancers (1-0) beat the Chiefs (0-1) in a nonconference battle.