Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball 4-0 at Wausau West

WAUSAU — The Chi-Hi volleyball team started the season strong on Tuesday by winning all four matches at the Wausau West invitational.

The Cardinals defeated Sun Prairie West (25-9, 25-14), D.C. Everest (25-14, 25-16), Wausau West (25-15, 25-10) and Marshfield (25-11, 25-20) each in straight sets.

Paige Steinmetz and Sophie Robinson each had 25 kills to lead the offense for Chi-Hi (4-0). Samantha Perlberg added 22 kills and Maddie Hunt had 17. Mykle Buhrow had a team-high nine aces, followed by six apiece from Maddy Bauer and Steinmetz with Perlberg chipping in with five.

Bauer had 95 assists and 11 digs while Perlberg and Buhrow had 22 and 20 digs, respectively.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Elk Mound 0

At Stanley, the Orioles opened the season with a straight-set win over the Mounders (25-19, 25-11, 25-11).

Girls Golf

Bloomer's Bohl ties for eighth at Eau Claire Memorial invite

At Eau Claire, Kaitlyn Bohl tied for eighth place to lead Bloomer an invite hosted at Mill Run.

Bohl shot an 87 to tie with Eau Claire Memorial's Isabelle Campbell, Hudson's Olivia Grothaus and New Richmond's Kaily Stevens for eighth. Stella Nelson (109), Illa Nelson (117) and Dani Latz (127) were the other scoring golfers for the Blackhawks as they finished tied with Eau Claire Memorial for eighth as a team (440).

Chi-Hi was sixth as a team with a 389, led by Sarah Chaffee tying for 17th (96). Ava Finn (98), Addy Seaholm (102) and Marley Sterling (103) were the other scorers for the Cards.

Prescott's Ava Salay shot a 69 to earn medalist honors as Prescott (329) beat out New Richmond (363) for the top team spot.

Boys Soccer

Onalaska 3, Chi-Hi 1

At Onalaska, the Cardinals fell in their opener to the Hilltoppers.

JJ Bowe scored the goal for the Cardinals (0-1) with an assist from Colby Stoll. Laye Diallo made four saves in net and Mitchell Schroetter stopped two shots for the Cards.

McDonell/Regis 2, Somerset 1

At Somerset, the Saints doubled up the Spartans to start the season.

Jarin Payne scored both goals for McDonell/Regis (1-0) with Andrew Berschback and Antonio Komro each having one assist.

Alex Erickson made a save on a penalty kick in the second half to preserve the victory.