Easton Bobb and Jacob Danielson teamed up to toss seven scoreless innings for the Chi-Hi baseball team on Tuesday in a 4-0 victory over Menomonie at Casper Park.

Bobb dominated the first 6.1 innings as he struck out 15 batters while allowing four hits and zero walks before reaching his pitch limit. Danielson entered the game and retired the final two batters of the game on seven pitches to preserve the shutout.

Preston Alger drove in two runs and Dawson Goodman was 2-for-4 with a run scored and run batted in for the Cardinals (9-3, 6-1). Liam Brennan tripled and Gavin Thompson doubled in the victory.

Owen Welch had a hit and stole two bases for Menomonie (3-9, 2-5).

Cadott 10, McDonell 9

At Cadott, a walk-off hit by pitch lifted the Hornets past the Macks for a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Tristan Drier was hit by a pitch with one out and the bases loaded to plate Braden Denzine as the winning run for Cadott (3-6, 1-3). Axel Tegels finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one run batted in while Warren Bowe, Michael Wellner and Ashton Bremness had two hits apiece with Wellner driving in three.

Cael Holm led McDonell with a 3-for-4 effort including a double and drove in three while Keagan Galvez had two hits and two runs scored.

Softball

Chi-Hi 14, New Richmond 0 (5 inn.)

At New Richmond, the Cardinals scored a combined 13 runs in the first two innings of a Big Rivers win over the Tigers.

Paige Steinmetz, Madyson Baker, Camryn Fjelstad, Basia Olson and Mykle Buhrow each had two hits for the Cards (10-2, 9-0) with Olivia Sanborn driving in three runs and Steinmetz plating two to go with three stolen bases.

Lakken McEathron, Delaney Berg and Willa Risinger teamed up for five scoreless innings.

McDonell 15-7, Cadott 0-1

At Cadott, the Macks earned Western Cloverbelt wins by scores of 15-0 in four innings and 7-1.

Kendall Hepfler had three hits in the first game while scoring three runs and driving in three. Rebecca Baier, Morgan Wirtz and Aubrey Dorn had two RBIs apiece in support of pitcher Katie Ruf as the junior struck out six while scattering four hits and one walk in four scoreless innings. Lauryn Goettl had two hits and stole a base for Cadott.

Baier and Wirtz each had two hits in the second game while Baier and Keagan Winger had two RBIs apiece. Ruf allowed one earned run in seven innings while striking out six for McDonell (10-2, 7-2).

Goettl had a hit and scored a run for Cadott (2-7, 1-7).

Cornell/LH 9, Prairie Farm 4

At Cornell, the Knights remained unbeaten in East Lakeland play with a win over the Panthers.

Makya Hetherington was 3-for-5 to lead Cornell/Lake Holcombe (5-1, 5-0) while Richelle Raether and Bralee Schroeder had two hits apiece in the win. Brooke Anderson struck out a pair in the circle for the victory.

Track and Field

C/LH's Nitek wins four at Landgraf invite

At Bloomer, Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Trent Nitek played a part in four event wins at the Dave Landgraf invite.

Nitek won the 100- (10.74 seconds) and 200-meter dashes (22.46) while also winning the long jump (20-feet, 5.25-inches) and teamed up with Blake Anders, Dylan Bowe and Hunter Anders to win the boys 800 relay in 1:37.60. Emma Lechleitner won the girls 300 hurdles in 50.46 and was also fifth in the 200 while Avery Turany was third in the pole vault and Marcella Boehm was fifth in the 100 hurdles for the Knights.

Isabel Rubenzer won the triple jump in 33-2.5 for the hometown Blackhawks while Lucas Anderson ran to victory in the 1,600 (4:49.29) with Anders Michaelsen fifth. Anderson, Michaelsen, Seth Rogge and Zechariah Anderson were victorious in the 3,200 relay in 9:10.10. Rubenzer was second in the long jump and fourth in the 400 while Lucas Anderson was also second in the 3,200 and Michaelsen finished runner-up in the 800. Connor Fossum and Benjamin Miller were third and fifth, respectively, in the triple jump and Fossum and Jackson Omar finished 4-5 in the long jump. Grace Boos was fourth in the discus and Liona Rufledt (3,200) and Fossum (110 hurdles) were each fifth.

Isabelle Keck led McDonell by taking second in the girls pole vault. Alex Tokarski earned third in both 110 and 300 boys hurdles, Paul Pfeifer was third in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600 and Elyse Bushman took third in the 100 hurdles and long jump. Anna Thaler was fourth in the triple jump and Ben Siegenthaler (400) and Andrew Thaler (3,200) were each fifth.

New Auburn's Andrew Gotham was fourth in the boys shot put and Morgan Berg was fifth in the girls shot put. Thorp's Braxton Starck finished fourth in the high jump.

Fall Creek swept the team titles with wins for the boys (126) and girls (147) titles. The Bloomer boys (79.6) tied for third with Cornell/Lake Holcombe sixth (54.5), McDonell eighth (40), Thorp 13th (16) and New Auburn 14th (5). The Bloomer girls were sixth (51), McDonell took seventh (45), Cornell/Lake Holcombe was 12th (20), Thorp came home 13th (7) and New Auburn was 14th (5).

Cadott wins three at Gilman invite

At Gilman, the Hornets earned three event victories at the Gilman invite.

Peter Weir won the boys 400 in 53.02 while Iszy Sonnentag took the girls 400 in 1:00.94. The girls 1,600 relay was also victorious in 4:42.60. The boys 3,200 relay finished runner-up while Adrianna Goodman and Emma Kowalczyk finished 2-3 in the triple jump. Wyat Engel (110 hurdles), Easton Goodman (long jump) and Jaycee Stephens (100 hurdles) were third in their respective events and Weir was fifth in the high jump.

Gracie Tallier and Bailey Angell each earned wins in front of the home fans for Gilman as Tallier won the 100 (12.80) and was also second in the 200 and Angell took the top spot in the shot put (38-5.25) and was second in the discus. Claire Drier was second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the long jump while the girls 800 relay was also second.

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 1, Menomonie 0

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals shut out the Mustangs for a Big Rivers win.

Kadi Diallo scored the lone goal of the game for the Cardinals (2-4-2, 1-4-0) while Mallory Colle earned a shutout in net.

Adams-Friendship 4, Regis/McDonell 3

At Adams, the Green Devils dealt Regis/McDonell its first loss of the season in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference matchup.

Annabelle Schroeder, Lexi Ridenour and Colleen Callaghan scored in the first half as Regis/McDonell jumped out to a 3-1 lead. But Adams-Friendship came back with goals by Isabella Scherer, Evelyn Shaw and Camryn Clark to take the lead for good.

Tessa Roach stopped two shots for Regis/McDonell (8-1, 6-1) while Lily Smejkal made 10 saves for Adams-Friendship (7-1, 6-1).

Boys Tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals were bested by the Old Abes in a Big Rivers battle.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi baseball hosts Eau Claire North 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23 Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi baseball 4-27-23