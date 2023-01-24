Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Monarski, Cadott's Goettl hit career 1,000-point mark

Two Chippewa County basketball standouts hit a significant milestone on the same night as Chi-Hi's Mason Monarski and Cadott's Lauryn Goettl each reached the 1,000-point mark for their careers on Tuesday evening.

Monarski hit the mark for the boys basketball team in an 80-66 defeat to Marshfield at Chi-Hi while Goettl got to the mark for the girls basketball team's 82-74 defeat to Osseo-Fairchild in Cadott.

Monarski led the Cardinals (6-7) with 20 points as the senior scored 20 points to go with three rebounds. Jackson Tomczak had 15 points while Christian Crumbaker had 14 points and two rebounds.

Brooks Hinson led all scorers with 35 points for the Tigers (12-4) as Marshfield shot 11-for-14 from 3-point range.

Goettl led all scorers with 34 points as the Thunder rallied from a 33-30 halftime deficit for a Western Cloverbelt win. The senior Goettl scored 21 of her points in the first half with Elly Eiler and Emma Kowalczyk each adding 14 points for Cadott (14-3, 7-2). Taylor Gunderson led Osseo-Fairchild (9-6, 6-3) with 19 points as one of four Thunder players to finish in double figures as the team made 10-pointers.

McDonell 73, Whitehall 63

At McDonell, the Macks earned a nonconference win over the Norse.

Eddie Mittermeyer led the charge in the win for McDonell (16-1) with 33 points including seven of his team's 11-pointers. Aidan Misfeldt scored 14 points, Keagan Galvez had 11 points and Canan Huss added 10 points.

Devon McCune scored 21 points for Whitehall (10-4).

Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 42

At Elk Mound, the Mounders battled back from a 29-24 halftime deficit to best the Blackhawks.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger scored 12 points while Jake Bleskacek added nine for Bloomer (9-4).

Cale Knutson had a game-high 17 points for the Mounders (10-3).

Thorp 74, Cornell 49

At Thorp, Brady Stewart was hard to handle for the Cardinals in a nonconference win.

Stewart led all scorers with 31 points with Denzel Sutton and Logan Hanson adding 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Cardinals (7-10).

Blake Anders scored 17 points and Parker Modl had 16 points including four 3-pointers for the Chiefs (4-13).

New Auburn 46, Birchwood 44 (OT)

At Birchwood, the Trojans outlasted the Bobcats for an East Lakeland overtime win.

Justin Melland and Andrew Gotham shouldered the scoring load for New Auburn (5-7, 4-6) with Meland scoring a game-high 23 points and Gotham adding 15 points.

Lucas Gindt had 22 points for the Bobcats (4-10, 3-7).

Lake Holcombe 83, Winter 63

At Winter, the Chieftains scored 45 points in the second half to beat the Warriors in an East Lakeland contest.

Taye Yeager and Brian Strzok scored 21 points each to lead Lake Holcombe (5-9, 4-5) and were joined by Ryley Craker with 19 points and Harley Schroeder scoring 17 points.

Albert Blair had 15 points for Winter (6-9, 3-7).

Girls Basketball

McDonell 52, Fall Creek 40

At Fall Creek, the Macks stayed unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt action with a win over the Crickets.

Marley Hughes led McDonell (13-3, 9-0) with 19 points including four 3-pointers and Emily Cooper added 16 points.

Anna Dugherty and Jasmin Heuer had 11 points each for the Crickets (9-5, 5-4).

Eau Claire Regis 63, Bloomer 48

At Eau Claire, the Ramblers started strong in a Western Cloverbelt win against the Blackhawks.

Brooklynn Sarauer and Katlyn Jones scored nine points and Nora Jensen added eight points for Bloomer (6-8, 4-5).

Ashley Chilson led all scorers with 20 points for the Ramblers (7-8, 3-6).

New Auburn 57, Birchwood 21

At Birchwood, the Trojans used a stingy defensive effort for an East Lakeland win.

Katie Reimer and Autumn Palmer scored 12 points apiece for New Auburn (13-2, 8-1) as two of four players in double figures in the win. Kyra North scored 11 points and Evelyn Cody had 10 points.

Morgan Lobitz scored 11 points for the Bobcats (0-11, 0-7).

Winter 87, Lake Holcombe 64

At Winter, the Warriors scored 55 points in the first half on the way to an East Lakeland triumph.

Karly Kirkman and Emma Lechleitner scored 23 and 21 points, respectively, for the Chieftains (7-6, 5-4) and Abby Jones added 13.

Kate Pasanen led all scorers with 28 points and Hailey Coss scored 22 for Winter (6-9, 5-5).

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 7, Rice Lake 0

At Rice Lake, seven different players scored for the Cardinals in a Big Rivers win.

Ethan Foiles, Jackson LeMay, Bret Carlson, Gus Thorp, Mason Johnson, Carter Bowe and Jackson Hoem each lit the lamp for the Cardinals (13-4, 6-2) with Thorp and Johnson also assiting on two other goals.

That was more than enough scoring for goaltender Derek Strong as he stopped all 19 shots faced.

Baldwin-Woodville 5, R/A/M 4 (OT)

At Baldwin, the Blackhawks bested Regis/Altoona/McDonell in a Middle Border overtime battle.

Dallen Robinson, Tanner Robinson, Elijah Schmidt and Evan Eckes scored for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (9-8, 4-3) and Evan Gustafson assisted on two goals. Alex Erickson made 45 saves in net.

Wrestling

Chi-Hi 1-1 at New Richmond triangular

At New Richmond, the Cardinals won one and lost one at a triangular with New Richmond and Somerset.

The Cards beat the Spartans 53-24 and lost to the Tigers 40-28. Collin Clary (152 pounds) and Johnathan Krager (160) won each of their two matchups on the night.

Bloomer/Colfax splits at home

At Bloomer, the Raptors beat Bruce (47-18) and Thorp/Owen-Withee (48-24) while falling to Boyceville (48-32) and Arcadia (40-24)

Ethan Rubenzer and Drew Ryder were each 4-0 to lead the way for Bloomer/Colfax.

Thorp/Owen-Withee defeated Bruce (30-15) and fell to Boyceville (60-24) and Arcadia (42-33). Nathan Zarins won all four of his matches.

