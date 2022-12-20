Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey stuns top-ranked Hayward

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored two goals in the third period to knock off top-ranked Hayward 3-1 on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Joey Schemenauer and Paige Steinmetz each scored in the the final minute of the third period for the Sabers (4-3) with Schemenauer's goal with 41 seconds left on an assist from Addison Frenette putting Chippewa Falls/Menomonie out front.

Addisyn Buesgen opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with an assist from Emma-lyn Stephenson and Tessa Leisses for the Sabers before the Hurricanes (6-2) tied the game in the second period on a goal by Colby Sprenger.

Kasandra Herr stopped 13 saves in net in the victory.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 5, Eau Claire North 3

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals scored twice in the third period to best the Huskies in a Big Rivers matchup.

Jackson Hoem scored both goals for the Cardinals (6-1) in the final period to break open a tie game. Ethan Foiles, Carter Bowe and Bret Carlson scored for the Cardinals.

Derek Strong made 21 saves in the victory.

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 85, River Falls 81 (OT)

At Chi-Hi, the Wildcats rallied from an 11-point deficit to force overtime before the Cards prevailed in a Big Rivers win.

Mason Monarski led all scorers with 30 points including six 3-pointers for the Cardinals (4-2, 3-0). Jackson Tomczak had 23 points and Christian Crumbaker finished with 11 points.

Joey Butz had 19 points for River Falls (3-4, 1-3).

Bloomer 53, Barron 49

At Barron, the Blackhawks earned a nonconference win over the Golden Bears.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a team-high 18 points for Bloomer with Evan Rogge adding 13 points. Zeke Strand and Jonah Bleskacek scored nine and eight points, respectively, for the 'Hawks (4-1).

Regan Vruwink had 17 points for the Golden Bears (2-4).

Boyceville 61, Cadott 52

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs overcame a 37-30 halftime deficit for a nonconference victory.

Warren Bowe scored 17 points to lead Cadott (4-3) and was joined in double figures by Braden Schneider with 16 points and Tegan Ritter scoring 14 points.

Devin Halama and Simon Everson scored 14 points apiece for the Bulldogs (3-3).

Bruce 72, Lake Holcombe 31

At Holcombe, the Red Raiders rolled past the Chieftains for an East Lakeland win.

Taye Yeager led the Chieftains (1-5, 1-2) with 12 points.

Matt Popowich scored 24 points including six 3-pointers for Bruce (4-1, 3-1).

Girls Basketball

River Falls 58, Chi-Hi 46

At River Falls, the Wildcats pulled away to a Big Rivers win over the Cards.

Ava Reuter had a team-high 18 points for the Cardinals (1-6, 0-5) and Camryn Fjelstad added 10 points.

Keyah Strop scored 15 points for the Wildcats (3-5, 1-3).

McDonell 62, Bloomer 43

At McDonell, four players scored at least eight points for the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Emily Cooper led the Macks (6-2, 5-0) with 15 points including three 3-pointers, Aubrey Dorn added 10 points, Marley Hughes scored nine points and Sophie Schmidgall had eight points.

Ryleah Nelson scored nine points for Bloomer (2-5, 2-2).

Cadott 59, Fall Creek 58

At Fall Creek, Eva Enestvedt's late bucket with five seconds left was the difference to keep the Hornets unbeaten with a Western Cloverbelt win.

Elly Eiler led Cadott (9-0, 5-0) with 18 points and was joined in double figures by Lauryn Goettl and Laken Ryan with 11 points apiece.

Kennedy Tumm had 15 points for Fall Creek (4-3, 2-2).

Lake Holcombe 57, Bruce 18

At Holcombe, the Chieftains jumped out to a 34-9 lead in an East Lakeland win over the Red Raiders.

Emma Lechleitner led all scorers with 26 points for the Chieftains (4-2, 3-0). Karly Kirkman had 10 points and Justine Kane scored eight points in the win.

Rheanna Hopkins scored all 18 points for Bruce (0-4, 0-4).

Wrestling

C-W/Prairie Farm 51, Bloomer/Colfax 24

At Prairie Farm, the Raptors fell in a dual.

Ethan Rubenzer (182 pounds) and Theo Hovde (126) earned pinfall victories while Drew Ryder and Brison Tuschl were victorious by forfeit.

