Tuesday Prep Roundup: Cornell volleyball tops Winter, wraps up third straight East Lakeland Conference title

WINTER — The Cornell volleyball team put a bow on a third consecutive East Lakeland Conference championship on Tuesday by defeating Winter in four sets (25-21, 35-33, 16-25, 25-16).

Cornell (19-5, 11-0) closes the regular season at home against Flambeau on Thursday.

Cadott 3, Loyal 0

At Loyal, the Hornets swept the Greyhounds in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup.

Lauryn Goettl had 15 kills to lead the Hornets while adding 10 digs, 18 assists and a pair of aces. Elly Eiler had 13 kills, seven digs and 10 assists and Emma Kowalczyk had five kills and nine digs in the win.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Gilman 0

At Gilman, the Orioles earned a Cloverbelt Crossover win over the Pirates (29-27, 26-24, 25-17).

Emily Brenner had 20 kills to lead the Orioles (28-6) to go with 16 digs and five aces. Tina Benson had 18 digs, Kayte Licht had 15 digs and eight kills and Sophia Anderson had six kills. Kaden Drehmel and Avery Vait had 21 and 19 assists, respectively, with Vait adding two aces.

Bloomer 3, Neillsville 0

At Neillsville, the Blackhawks beat the Warriors in a Cloverbelt Crossover battle (25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21).

Flambeau 3, Lake Holcombe 0

At Holcombe, the Falcons earned an East Lakeland win over the Chieftains (17-25, 11-25, 20-25).

Thorp 3, Colby 0

At Colby, the Cardinals swept the Hornets in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup (25-22, 25-19, 26-24).