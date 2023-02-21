BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey team knocked off top-seeded Black River Falls 7-4 on Tuesday in a Division 2 sectional semifinal, advancing one game away from state.

Regis/Altoona/McDonell (14-9) will face Menomonie on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Somerset with a trip to next week's state tournament on the line.

Evan Gustafson had a monster game in the win for RAM with four goals and one assists. Evan Eckes had two goals and Elijah Schmidt added a goal as the four seed jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second period after Eckes' second goal of the game, a short-handed goal 27 seconds into the second period. Black River Falls battled back to tie the game in the third period before Gustafson scored his second goal on an assist from Eckes at the 13:40 mark of the third. Gustafson added two short-handed goals less than a minute later to put distance on for the win.

Alex Erickson made 40 saves in the victory as Regis/Altoona/McDonell outshot Black River Falls by a 57-44 margin.

Wyatt Madvig scored twice for the Tigers (14-7).

Girls Basketball Regionals

McDonell 83, Glenwood City 27

At McDonell, the second-seeded Macks scored a season high in points in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal win over the Hilltoppers.

Aubrey Dorn finished with 17 points and was one of five players with at least eight points for McDonell (20-5). Kylee Jenson scored 15 points, Emily Thaler had 14 points, Marley Hughes finished with 10 points and Maddie Geissler scored eight points as the Macks advance to host Owen-Withee in Friday's regional semifinals.

Isabel Davis scored 12 points for Glenwood City (1-24).

Bloomer 39, Ellsworth 38

At Ellsworth, the 10th-seeded Blackhawks edged the seventh-seeded Panthers by the slimmest of margins in a Division 3 quarterfinal.

Katlyn Jones scored 10 points to lead Bloomer (10-14) with Ciarra Seibel and Nora Jensen adding nine and eight points, respectively. The Blackhawks play at second-seeded Prescott on Friday.

Molly Janke had 18 points for Ellsworth (12-13).

Stanley-Boyd 60, Viroqua 47

At Stanley, the Orioles pulled away from a 30-28 halftime lead to beat the V-Hawks and move on to the Division 3 semis.

Teagen Becker led Stanley-Boyd with 19 points and Emme Felmlee scored 18 points as the Orioles (6-16) move on to play at top-seeded Elk Mound on Friday.

Zoey Clark scored 20 points for Viroqua (5-20).

Gilman 71, Lake Holcombe 33

At Gilman, the Pirates outscored the Chieftains 41-12 in the second half to pull away for a Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory.

The combination of Danielle Mann and Tatum Weir was unstoppable for the Pirates (15-9), combining for 52 points led by 28 from Mann. Gilman advances to play at top-seeded Prairie Farm on Friday.

Justine Kane finished with 20 points for the Chieftains (10-12).

Boys Basketball

Luck 64, Lake Holcombe 60

At Holcombe, the Cardinals battled back from a 35-24 halftime deficit for a nonconference win.

Brian Strzok had a game-high 24 points for the Chieftains (6-18) while Taye Yeager and Ryley Craker scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Ty Roehm finished with 23 points for the Cardinals (5-18).