CADOTT — A big night helped Cadott senior Elly Eiler reach the 1,000-point mark for her career in leading the Hornets girls basketball team to a 62-57 victory over Fall Creek.

Eiler led all scorers with 25 points as the Hornets (18-4, 11-2) overcame a one-point deficit at the break to sweep the season series against the Crickets. Emma Kowalczyk had 17 points and Laken Ryan finished with eight in the victory as the team made 10 3-pointers.

Jasmin Heuer scored 20 points for Fall Creek (13-6, 7-5).

Eau Claire Regis 62, Stanley-Boyd 41

At Stanley, the Ramblers earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Teagen Becker had 14 points and Mallory Eslinger added 11 for Stanley-Boyd (4-15, 2-11).

Ashley Chilson led the charge for the Ramblers (9-12, 5-8) with 34 points.

New Auburn 42, Independence 31

At New Auburn, the Trojans held the Indees to nine points in the first half of a nonconference win.

Morgan Berg had 14 points to lead New Auburn (18-2) and was joined in double figures by Katie Reimer with 10 points while Autumn Palmer scored nine points.

Adison Pronschinske scored nine points for Independence (7-14).

Clayton 59, Lake Holcombe 32

At Holcombe, the Bears pulled away to an East Lakeland win.

Justine Kane scored 24 points for the Chieftains (10-7, 8-5).

Grace King had 18 points for Clayton (12-8, 8-5) as one of four players to score at least nine points.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5, St. Croix Valley 4

At Menomonie, the Sabers battled back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period to best the Fusion in overtime.

Tessa Leisses scored the game-winning goal six minutes and 18 seconds into the extra period for the Sabers. Emma-Lyn Stephenson scored two goals while Paige Steinmetz and Joey Schemenauer each lit the lamp once in the win.

Kasandra Herr stopped 16 shots for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (13-8-1, 5-3-0).

Kendall Sundby scored twice for the Fusion (12-11-0, 6-2-0).

Boys Hockey

New Richmond 4, Chi-Hi 1

At New Richmond, the Tigers clinched at least a share of the Big Rivers title by beating the Cardinals.

Jackson LeMay scored the lone goal for the Cardinals (15-8, 8-5) and Derek Strong made 19 saves.

Bjorn Bahneman registered a hat trick for the Tigers (18-4, 12-1), who can win the league title outright with a win at Rice Lake on Thursday.

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 59, Superior 46

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals outscored the Spartans in the second half 36-25 to pull away to their fourth straight win.

Jackson Tomczak scored 15 points and was one of three Cardinals (10-9) to finish in double figures as Mason Monarski scored 14 points and Trent Lindner had 12 points.

Daynen Lull led Superior (10-9) with 13 points.

Prairie Farm 78, Cornell 55

At Cornell, the Panthers pounced on the Chiefs for an East Lakeland win.

Torren Parker scored 17 points for the Chiefs (4-16, 1-12) with Dylan Bowe and Parker Modl adding 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Tyler Rassbach had 24 points for Prairie Farm (15-5, 13-1).

Clayton 62, Lake Holcombe 48

At Holcombe, the Bears outscored the Chieftains 39-21 in the second half for an East Lakeland victory.

Brian Strzok had 16 points for Lake Holcombe (6-12, 5-8), followed by Taye Yeager with 15 points and Ryley Craker scoring 12.

Josh Young and Tannar Lewis scored 17 points apiece for the Bears (10-7, 9-4).

Independence 53, New Auburn 49

At New Auburn, the Indees edged the Trojans in nonconference competition.

Brayden Lotts led New Auburn (6-10) with 17 points and Andrew Gotham scored 16 points.

Tyler Kingsbury had a big night for Independence (6-15) with 25 points.

