STANLEY — Stanley-Boyd pitcher Brett Kroeplin went the distance for the Orioles in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout win over Cadott at Chapman Park.

Kroeplin pitched all seven innings in the win, scattering two hits and three walks while striking out eight batters. Kroeplin threw 59 of his 101 pitches for strikes in leading Stanley-Boyd (2-4, 1-2) to its first Western Cloverbelt win of the season. Kroeplin also had a hit and a walk at the plate and Haydn Gustafson had a hit and drove in one run for the Orioles.

Conner Roth doubled for the Hornets (1-5, 0-2) and Warren Bowe struck out eight as the sophomore allowed three runs (one earned) in four innings as Cadott's starter.

Chi-Hi 10, Eau Claire North 4

At Eau Claire, three runs in the first inning and five in the second fueled the Cardinals in a Big Rivers win over the Huskies.

Liam Brennan had two of Chi-Hi's eight hits including a double and drove in two runs. Dawson Goodman reached base four times including three walks and Jackson Gugel scored three runs in the win. Easton Bobb struck out eight in four innings pitched to earn the win for the Cardinals (6-2, 4-1), scattering one hit and six walks before Jacob Danielson and Gugel closed the door in the final three innings.

Chase Watkins had two hits and drove in one for the Huskies (3-3, 2-2).

Softball

Chi-Hi 16, Eau Claire Memorial 3 (5 inn.)

At Eau Claire, a pair of six-run innings led the Cardinals to a Big Rivers win.

Camryn Fjelstad was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three runs batted in for the Cardinals (8-2, 7-0). Paige Steinmetz had two hits including a triple and drove in two while Makenna Johnston and Madisyn Bauer had two RBIs each.

Lakken McEathron struck out nine in four innings and allowed two runs.

Stanley-Boyd 4-17, Cadott 2-15

At Stanley, the Orioles swept the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt doubleheader by scores of 4-2 and 17-15.

Emily Brenner homered and Bailey Sikora drove in two in the first game. Rilei Weeks and Kennedy Nerdrum each had two hits for the Hornets. Abby Reynolds tossed four scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts to earn the win for Stanley-Boyd.

Game two featured plenty of offense as the Orioles rallied from a 12-2 deficit after the first inning to complete the sweep. Emme Felmlee and Sikora had three hits apiece while Felmlee, Brenner, Sikora and Aaliyah Allard had three runs batted in each for the Orioles (4-4, 3-2). Lauryn Goettl homered as a part of a 3-for-3 effort with three runs scored, Eva Enestvedt was 4-for-4, Kasey Moldrem had three hits and four RBIs and Nerdrum drove in three runs and tripled for the Hornets (2-3, 1-3).

Cornell/LH 17, Clear Lake 1 (3 inn.)

At Clear Lake, the Knights scored 14 runs in the second inning as a part of an East Lakeland win.

Brooke Anderson had three strikeouts in three innings in the circle and also was 3-for-3 at the plate for the Knights (2-1, 2-0). Makya Hetherington and Mahli Wilson each had two hits in the win.

Boys Golf

McCauley leads Chi-Hi at Rice Lake

At Rice Lake, Owen McCauley tied for 21st to lead the Cardinals in a Big Rivers meet at Turtleback.

McCauley shot a 41 to finish in a four-way tie for 21st. Jackson Gindt (43), Brody Markert (44) and Caden Kolinski (45) were the other scorers as Chi-Hi was eighth with a team score of 173. Eau Claire Memorial (140) was the top team finisher and River Falls' Ryan Swanson shot a 32 to earn medalist honors.

McDonell/Regis wins Cloverbelt opener

At Eau Claire, McDonell/Regis edged Bloomer for the team title at the first Cloverbelt Conference meet of the season at Hickory Hills.

The Saints finished with a 152 to top Bloomer (156) atop the standings with Stanley-Boyd third (180) and Cadott fifth (212). Andrew Bauer shot a 36 to earn medalist honors for McDonell/Regis with teammate Josh Brickner tied with Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek and Tegan Stiehl in second at 37. Ben Biskupski (39) and Jack Hernandez (40) were McDonell/Regis' other scorers while Connor Gould (40) and Jake Bleskacek (42) led Bloomer. Isaac Brenner (40) was the top finisher for the Orioles with Dominic Raffetto (44), Carson Oemig (47) and Landon Fredrickson (49) rounding it out for Stanley-Boyd. Parker Davis (48), Ewan Weir (51), Logan Matherne (54) and Jordan Peters (59) scored for Cadott.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 8, Mel-Min/G-E-T 0

At Galesville, five goals in the second half helped Regis/McDonell pull away to a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference win.

Colleen Callaghan scored three goals and Annabelle Schroeder added two. Lilly Lewis, Lexi Ridenour and Aly Ferguson each had a goal and Schroeder also added four assists. Tessa Roach made one stop in net as Regis/McDonell (7-0, 5-0) outshot its foe by a 23-1 margin.