Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell boys basketball powers past Thorp

The McDonell boys basketball team outscored Thorp by a 42-20 margin in the second half to pull away to an 88-53 Western Cloverbelt win on Tuesday at McDonell.

Canan Huss scored a game-high 25 points for the Macks (14-1, 6-1). Eddie Mittermeyer had 22 points including six 3-pointers, Keagan Galvez finished with 14 points and Jordan Sikora added seven points in the win.

Brady Stewart led Thorp (6-9, 3-4) with 23 and was joined in double figures by Logan Hanson with 14 points and Aiden Rosemeyer scoring 12 points.

Bloomer 63, Stanley-Boyd 33

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bested the Orioles for a Western Cloverbelt triumph.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger led all scorers with 24 points for the Blackhawks (8-3, 5-2) followed by 12 points for Jake Bleskacek and 11 from Evan Rogge.

Henry Hoel had 15 points for the Orioles (3-12, 2-5).

Fall Creek 72, Cadott 50

At Cadott, the Crickets picked up a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Warren Bowe had 24 points for the Hornets (4-10, 0-7) including six of his team's eight 3-pointers.

Bo Vollrath had a big night with 32 points and reached the 1,000-point mark for his career for the Crickets (10-2, 6-1).

Flambeau 63, Cornell 44

At Cornell, the Falcons earned an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.

Blake Anders had 10 points for the Chiefs (4-10, 1-7), followed by nine points for Parker Modl and eight points by Dylan Bowe.

Giles Groothousen led Flambeau (6-7, 4-4) in the victory with 27 points.

Prairie Farm 73, Lake Holcombe 64

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers beat the Chieftains for an East Lakeland victory.

Brian Strzok and Harley Schroeder shouldered the scoring load for the Chieftains (4-8, 3-5) with 26 and 20 points, respectively, with Strzok hitting seven threes.

Elec Klefstad led all scorers with 31 points for the Panthers (9-5, 7-1).

New Auburn 60, Winter 45

At New Auburn, the Trojans pulled away from a 29-27 halftime lead for an East Lakeland win.

Justin Melland scored 26 points, Brayden Lotts had 16 points and Andrew Gotham finished with 10 for the Trojans (3-6, 2-5).

Gunnar Greuel had 16 points for the Warriors (5-6, 3-4).

Boys Hockey

Superior 4, Chi-Hi 1

At Superior, the Spartans scored the first two goals on the way to a nonconference victory over the Cards.

Sam Hebert scored early in the second period to cut the Superior lead to 2-1 before the Spartans (7-7) answered with two goals to help pull away.

Derek Strong made 24 saves for Chi-Hi (12-4). Cainen Raivala scored twice for Superior including the first goal of the game 16 seconds into the contest.

R/A/M 4, Somerset 3

At Somerset, Regis/Altoona/McDonell edged Somerset for a Middle Border win.

Tanner Robinson scored twice in victory for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (9-7, 4-2) while Evan Gustafson and Evan Eckes each scored one goal.

Alex Erickson stopped 42 shots in net.

Girls Basketball

Stevens Point 67, Chi-Hi 46

At Chi-Hi, the Panthers picked up a nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Sarah Chaffee and Camryn Fjelstad scored seven points apiece for the Cards (1-13).

Emma Jossie had 16 points for Stevens Point (11-4).

Bloomer 54, Saint Croix Central 49

At Hammond, the Blackhawks overcame a 25-18 halftime hole to earn a nonconference victory.

Brooklynn Sarauer had 16 points to lead the way for Bloomer (6-7). Ciarra Seibel added 10 poitns and Katlyn Jones scored nine in the win.

Elsah Rubis had 11 points for the Panthers (5-8).

New Auburn 49, Winter 46

At New Auburn, the Trojans trailed at halftime 21-18 but earned an East Lakeland win.

Kyra North scored 14 points to lead New Auburn (11-2, 6-1) and was joined in double figures by Katie Reimer with 10 points.

Hailey Coss led all scorers with 19 points for Winter (5-8, 4-4).

Prairie Farm 87, Lake Holcombe 24

At Prairie Farm, the unbeaten Panthers stayed that way with an East Lakeland triumph.

Justine Kane scored eight points for the Chieftains (7-5, 5-3).

Marnie Kahl scored 22 points in the win for Prairie Farm (14-0, 8-0).

Wrestling

McDonell 0-3 at Cameron Duals

At Cameron, the Macks fell in three duals at the Cameron Duals.

McDonell lost to Barron (36-6), Cameron (78-0) and Osceola (66-0) in dual competition. Jonah Christopherson picked up the lone win of the night for the Macks with a pinfall win over Barron's Tyler Nelson in their matchup at 182 pounds.

