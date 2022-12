Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell boys basketball stays unbeaten with win at Eau Claire Regis

EAU CLAIRE — The unbeaten McDonell boys basketball team stayed that way to open Western Cloverbelt play on Tuesday after earning a 49-38 win at rival Eau Claire Regis.

Canan Huss scored 19 points for the Macks (6-0, 1-0) and was joined in double figures by Eddie Mittermeyer with 18 points including four 3-pointers. The Macks were ranked second in the most recent WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll.

Owen Weisenberger had 16 points for the Ramblers (0-2, 0-1).

Bloomer 52, Cadott 37

At Cadott, the Blackhawks limited the Hornets to eight points in the first half of a Western Cloverbelt win.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger scored 20 points to lead Bloomer (2-1, 1-0) while Jonah Bleskacek and Evan Rogge had eight points apiece.

Tegan Ritter scored nine points for the Hornets (4-1, 0-1).

Osseo-Fairchild 67, Stanley-Boyd 60

At Osseo, the Thunder pulled away for a Western Cloverbelt triumph.

Henry Hoel scored 24 points for the Orioles (1-7, 0-1). Haydn Gustafson finished with 13 points and Landon Karlen had 11 points.

Brody Seefeldt led Osseo-Fairchild (3-2, 1-0) with 17 points.

Clayton 52, Cornell 49

At Clayton, the Bears edged the Chiefs in an East Lakeland battle.

Dylan Bowe scored 17 points for Cornell (3-4, 1-2), followed by Parker Modl with 16 points and Blake Anders scoring 11.

Nick Luoma had 18 points for Clayton (2-1, 2-0).

Flambeau 72, Lake Holcombe 56

At Tony, the Falcons earned an East Lakeland win over the Chieftains.

Ryley Craker led the way for the Chieftains (1-4, 1-1) with a career-high 34 points.

Giles Gorothausen scored 22 points for the Falcons (3-2, 2-1).

Fall Creek 73, Thorp 44

At Fall Creek, the Crickets jumped out to a 45-17 halftime lead in a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Cardinals.

Brady Stewart scored 16 points for the Cardinals (1-5, 0-1) and was joined in double figures by Denzel Sutton (11 points) and Aiden Rosemeyer (10 points).

Bo Vollrath had a game-high 26 points for the Crickets (3-1, 1-0) and Leo Hagberg finished with 16 points.

Girls Basketball

Menomonie 49, Chi-Hi 41

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals led 28-24 at the break before the Mustangs rallied for a Big Rivers win.

Ava Reuter scored 18 points for Chi-Hi (1-5, 0-4) and Camryn Fjelstad added eight.

Anna Wheeler had 15 points for the Mustangs (6-3, 3-1).

New Auburn 57, Bruce 27

At Bruce, the Trojans routed the Red Raiders for an East Lakeland victory.

Kyra North scored 14 points to lead New Auburn (4-1, 2-0). Katie Reimer and Morgan Berg had 10 points each and Autumn Palmer added eight points.

Rheanna Hopkins scored 11 points for Bruce (0-3, 0-3).

Lake Holcombe 43, Flambeau 38

At Tony, the Chieftains outlasted the Falcons for an East Lakeland win.

Emma Lechleitner led Lake Holcombe (3-2, 2-0) with 22 points and Karly Kirkman added 15 points in the win.

Brooklyn Ludescher had 12 points for the Falcons (0-3, 0-3).

Boys Swimming

Rice Lake 97, Chi-Hi 68

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals won four events in a Big Rivers Conference dual loss to the Warriors.

Erik Petrowski (100-yard butterfly, 1 minute, 6.41 seconds), Rowan Rinick (100 freestyle, 1:00.89), Jackson Blake (400 freestyle, 5:43.47) and the 200 medley relay team of Petrowski, Noah Duex, Subie Mason and Rowan Rineck (2:16.10) were each victorious for the Cardinals.

Boys Hockey

Amery 3, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

At Amery, the Warriors earned a Middle Border Conference win.

Sam Knickerbocker scored for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (2-3, 1-1) on an assist from Tristan Gardner in the third period and Alex Erickson made 38 saves.

Three different players scored for Amery (5-1, 2-0).

