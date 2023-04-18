BLOOMER — The McDonell softball team stayed unbeaten Tuesday by holding off Stanley-Boyd 6-4 in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Rebecca Baier had three of McDonell's 10 hits including a home run, scoring two runs and driving in two. Abby Bresina and Morgan Wirtz each had two hits and one RBI and Josie Witkowski added two runs batted in for the Macks (5-0, 2-0).

Katie Ruf struck out 10 while allowing four runs (two earned) in a complete game victory.

Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd (2-4, 1-2) with one double and two runs batted in.

Fall Creek 9, Bloomer 8

At Bloomer, the Crickets held off the Blackhawks in a battle of Western Cloverbelt contenders.

Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Isabel Rubenzer had three hits apiece to lead Bloomer. Laikyn Maidment, RyAnna Keller and Avery Seig each had two hits and combined for five runs batted in with Sieg doubling twice. Tori Jenneman had two doubles and drove in one run for Bloomer (4-4, 1-1).

Kennedy Tumm and Beki Hutchison had two hits each for Fall Creek (9-0, 3-0).

Baseball

Bloomer 11, Augusta 4

At Bloomer, a nine-run fourth helped the Blackhawks earn a nonconference win over the Beavers.

Keegan Yohnk blasted a home run and drove in four for Bloomer. Gabe Hillman and Nolan Wysocki had two hits and two RBIs apiece in the win. Collin Crane earned the win in relief, striking out four in two innings of scoreless pitching.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 4, Wis. Rapids Assumption 1

At Eau Claire, the co-op scored the final four goals of a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference victory over the Royals.

Annabelle Schroeder scored twice in the first half before Lexi Ridenour added two goals in the second half to earn the win over the defending state qualifying Royals.

Tessa Roach made five saves in net for Regis/McDonell (5-0, 3-0).

Sarah Shaw scored for Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (2-1, 2-1).

