Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell softball tops Gilman in Division 5 playoff opener

The McDonell softball team scored in each of the first four innings including six runs in the third to help defeat Gilman 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday afternoon at Casper Park in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup.

The third-seeded Macks advance to Thursday's regional finals to play at second-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel.

Becca Baier finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and two runs batted in for McDonell (12-9). Josie Witkowski drove in four runs as a part of her 2-for-3 performance and doubled while Aubrey Dorn had two hits and scored two runs and Izzy Hartmann drove in two runs. Katie Ruf struck out 10 while scattering three hits, four walks and one earned run across five innings in the circle for the win.

Bryn Hendricks drove in the long run for the Pirates (7-12).

Cadott 14, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 4 (5 inn.)

At Cadott, the Hornets prevailed in a Division 4 regional semifinal matchup with the Knights.

The third-seeded Hornets (9-8) advance to host seventh-seeded Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday.

Lauryn Goettl was 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs scored, four stolen bases and three runs driven in for Cadott. Rilei Weeks had three hits of her own and two runs batted in, Elly Eiler was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and three steals and Makenna Barone doubled and drove in two. Barone struck out seven in five innings in the circle for the victory.

Michaiah Turchen was 3-for-3 with a stolen base while Makya Hetherington had two hits including a double and Grace Harycki had two hits and two runs batted in for the Knights (5-9).

Baseball

River Falls 4, Chi-Hi 2

At River Falls, the Wildcats doubled up the Cardinals.

Grady Fredrick was 1-for-3 with a run batted in for Chi-Hi (9-11, 5-8).

Ragan Pinnow finished 4-for-4 with a solo home run for the Wildcats (13-7, 7-6) in support of starter Keenan Mork as he struck out 12 in 6.2 innings pitched.

Stanley-Boyd 7, Owen-Withee 6

At Stanley, the Orioles held off the Blackhawks.

Logan Burzynski had two hits including a double and two runs scored for the Orioles (6-13). Breckin Burzynski added two hits of his own, Storm Tiry doubled and drove in three runs and Tyler Reynolds added two RBIs for the Stanley-Boyd offense. Hayden Gustafson earned the win in relief as he struck out two in two innings pitched while allowing two runs.

Edgar 9, Thorp 7

At Edgar, the Wildcats jumped out to a 9-2 lead before the Cardinals closed the gap.

Aiden Rosemeyer, Gavin Boie and Logan Hanson each had two hits for Thorp (8-8). Boie and Hanson each doubled and drove in two runs apiece and Rosemeyer scored three times.

Jordan Bunkelman was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Edgar (12-5).

