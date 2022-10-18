Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd volleyball sweeps Necedah in Division 3 opener

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team wasted no time in earning a victory on Tuesday evening, sweeping Necedah in its Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest (25-13, 25-5, 25-8).

The second-seeded Orioles (29-6) advance to host No. 7 Nekoosa on Thursday in the regional semifinals.

Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd with seven kills and added five aces while Sophia Anderson had six kills. Kayte Licht had 13 assists and three aces, Kaden Drehmel had eight assists and Avery Vait served six aces in the victory.

Cornell 3, Siren 1

At Cornell, the fifth-seeded Chiefs topped 12th-seeded Siren in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal (28-26, 24-26, 25-8, 25-16).

The Chiefs (21-5) advance to play at fourth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel on Thursday.

Michayla Turchen had 17 kills and 15 digs for Cornell. Bralee Schroeder had six kills, 12 assists and six aces with zero serving errors while Brooke Anderson added eight kills and 18 digs. Brooke Sime had six aces of her own and six kills, Makya Hetherington chipped in with six kills, 30 assists and 10 digs and Teryn Close had 12 digs in the win.

Cadott 3, Augusta 0

At Cadott, the fifth-seeded Hornets earned a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over the 12th-seeded Beavers (25-14, 25-23, 25-20).

Cadott plays at Marathon on Thursday.

Thorp 3, Owen-Withee 0

At Thorp, the third-seeded Cardinals swept the 14th-seed Blackhawks in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal (25-11, 25-17, 25-17).

The Cardinals host Turtle Lake on Thursday.

Clayton 3, Lake Holcombe 0

At Clayton, the second-seeded Bears were victorious against the 15th-seeded Chieftains in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal (25-6, 25-11, 25-12).

Eau Claire Immanuel 3, New Auburn 0

At Eau Claire, the fourth-seeded Lancers swept the 13th-seeded Trojans in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal (25-3, 25-5, 25-13).

Gilman 3, Frederic 0

At Gilman, the seventh-seeded Pirates topped the 10th-seeded Vikings in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal (25-11, 25-16, 25-12).

The Pirates play at Clayton on Thursday.

Boys Soccer

Hudson 9, Chi-Hi 0

At Hudson, the Raiders shut out the Cardinals in a Division 1 regional semifinal contest.