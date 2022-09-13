Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Brenner eclipses 1,000-kill mark for career in volleyball sweep over Thorp

STANLEY — Emily Brenner had a big night to reach a big milestone as she registered her 1,000th career kill as the Stanley-Boyd volleyball team swept Thorp on Tuesday evening (25-22, 25-15, 26-24).

Brenner entered the night needing 23 kills to hit 1,000 and led the Orioles (15-4, 1-0) with 27 to go with 13 digs in the straight-set victory.

Teagen Becker and Sophia Anderson had nine and six kills, respectively, and Kayte Licht had eight kills, 13 digs and four aces in the win. Kaden Drehmel and Avery Vait had 22 and 20 assists, respectively, and Tina Benson added 20 kills for the Orioles, who were ranked 10th in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 state coaches poll.

McDonell 3, Eau Claire Regis 2

At Eau Claire, the Macks outlasted the Ramblers in a five-set matchup (23-25, 25-6, 20-25, 25-11, 15-5).

Marley Hughes led the Macks (16-4) with 17 kills and added two blocks while Aubrey Dorn had 14 kills, seven digs and a pair of blocks. Emily Cooper and Abby Bresina had 30 and 18 assists, respectively, with Cooper adding 10 digs and Bresina serving a perfect 32-for-3 with six aces and 10 digs.

Grace Goettl (nine kills), Josie Witkowski (eight kills) and Alayna Crawford (five kills) combined for six blocks for the Macks, who were ranked sixth in the latest WVCA Division 4 state coaches poll.

Cross Country

Bloomer boys second at Rice Lake

At Rice Lake, the Blackhawks boys team just missed out on a team championship at the Rice Lake invitational.

The 'Hawks finished second to Hudson in team scoring with 99 points as the Raiders scored 98. Lucas Anderson finished in third place in 16 minutes, 37.17 seconds to lead county runners behind Glenwood City's JJ Williams (16:33.96) and Ladysmith's Gavin Stewart (16:36.48). Anders Michaelsen (seventh), Seth Rogge (14th), Jaden Ryan (35th) and Zeke Anderson (46th) were the other top finishers for the Blackhawks. Chi-Hi was fourth in team scoring with 129 points, led by Benjamin Cihasky finishing fourth in 16:45.24. Kansas Smith (26th), Chase Kline (28th), Jake Mason (32nd) and Ian Simetkosky (45th) finished near the front for the Cards. McDonell took ninth place as a team (258), led by Paul Pfeifer (20th), Eddie Mittermeyer (58th), Cooper Mittermeyer (59th), Harrison Bullard (65th) and Corbin Holm (73rd).

Jordan Chen finished 28th to lead the Chi-Hi girls team to a ninth-place finish as a team with 301 points. Osceola (79) edged Amery (82) for the top team spot and Colfax's Molly Heidorn won the race in 19:41.66. Ireland McQuillan (68th), Noelle Simetkosky (69th), Abby Merconti (70th) and Lizzy Dallas (85th) were the other scorers for the Cards. Bloomer took 16th in team scoring (464) and was led by Alena Otto (33rd), Brooklynn Sarauer (92nd), Adele Lundgren (99th), Anna Boe-Parish (124th) and Taylor Revoir (148th). McDonell ran incomplete and was led by Christie Abbe (144th), Megan Hanson (155th), Gretta Sokup (174th) and Maria Herron (176th).

Cadott girls second at Neillsville

At Neillsville, the Hornet girls finished second at the Neillsville/Granton Invitational.

The Hornets scored 83 points to take second to Fall Creek (67) with Stanley-Boyd running incomplete. Iszy Sonnentag finished ninth to lead the girls, followed by Jaycee Stephens (16th), Josie Roth (19th), Lyla Weggen (21st) and Courtney Weggen (36th). Janelle Schesel and Adyson Gustafson were 12th and 13th, respectively, for the Orioles, Alexa Liszewski finished 35th and Jen Boyea was 86th. Mondovi's Courtney Stadter won the race in 20:25.5.

The Cadott and Stanley-Boyd boys were eighth and ninth, respectively, with the Hornets (200) edging out the Orioles (203) for the spot. Saibyn Will (30th), Ewan Weir (36th), Will Morgan (44th), Dawson Webster (47th) and Jake Roth (49th) were the scores for the Hornets and Zach Haas (10th), Lukas Milas (22nd), Candin Yeager (42nd), Dale Sayles (69th) and Nick Schmelzer (81st) scored for the Orioles. Mondovi's Landon Clark won the boys race in 17:16.0 and Bangor (88) beat out Marathon (91) for the team crown.

Girls Golf

Chi-Hi's Seaholm fourth at Spring Valley

At Spring Valley, Addy Seaholm finished fourth to lead the Cardinals in a Big Rivers meet hosted at Spring Valley Golf Course.

Seaholm shot a 45 to finish behind Hudson's Olivia Grothaus and New Richmond's Kailey Stevens (38) and New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer (43) at the top of the standings. Madeline Johnson tied New Richmond's Nora Harris for fifth (46), Sarah Chaffee tied for 10th (49) and Ava Finn tied for 16th (51) as the Cardinals were third as a team with a 191. New Richmond finished first (176) with Hudson second (185).

Bloomer's Bohl second at Mondovi

At Mondovi, Kaitlyn Bohl took second place for the Blackhawks at a CloverCroix Conference meet hosted at Valley Golf Course.

Bohl shot a 44 to finish second to Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug (38) for the top spot. Stanley-Boyd's Emerson Felmlee shot a 47 to tie Osseo-Fairchild's Trinity Knudtson for third place. Bloomer finished in third place with a 215 as Stella Nelson (54), Illa Nelson (58) and Olivia Price (59) were the other scores. Stanley-Boyd was fourth at 217 with Liberty Simon (54), Hannah Tinjum (57) and Carly Verbeten (59) as the team's other scorers.

Osseo-Fairchld was first as a team with a 202.

Boys Soccer

Regis/McDonell 1, Arcadia 0

At Eau Claire, the Saints edged the Raiders.

Tony Komro scored the lone goal of the game for Regis/McDonell (6-0).

Girls Tennis

New Richmond 7, Chi-Hi 0

At New Richmond, the Tigers swept the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.

Aubrie Voigt had the closest match of the day for the Cards as she fell 2-6, 3-6 at No. 4 singles to New Richmond's Lilly Carlson.