Tuesday Prep Roundup: Yeager, Strzok lead Lake Holcombe boys basketball past Gilman

GILMAN — Taye Yeager scored 25 points and Brian Strzok added 17 points as the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team bested Gilman 67-57 on Tuesday evening.

Yeager scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half for the Chieftains (2-5) as Lake Holcombe outscored Gilman 32-25 in the final 18 minutes. Yeager hit five 3-pointers while Strzok had three 3-pointers and Ryley Craker added 12 points for the Chieftains.

Braydon Olynick led the Pirates (0-7) with 24 points.

Thorp 52, Athens 43

At Athens, the Cardinals (3-5) earned a nonconference win over the Bluejays (6-2).

Girls Basketball

Athens 73, Thorp 49

At Athens, the Bluejays bested the Cardinals for a nonconference win.

Ava Teclaw led the Cardinals (2-9) with 21 points with Isabella Haas adding nine points for Thorp.

Jazelle Hartwig had 26 points for Athens (10-1).

Loyal 73, Stanley-Boyd 53

At Loyal, the Greyhounds (4-5) picked up a win over the Orioles (2-5).

Boys Hockey

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 6, Pacelli 4

At Menomonie, RAM (4-4) earned a win over the Cardinals (5-4).