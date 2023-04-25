MEDFORD — The Stanley-Boyd boys track and field team won the Medford invitational team title on Tuesday.

The Stanley-Boyd boys (120) edged Marathon (118.5) for the team points title with Gilman ninth (two).

The 400 relay team of Jake LaGrander, Madden Mahr, Cole Brenner and Simon Polman were victorious in 45.63 while Zach Ciszak won the discus in 117-04 with Robert Poole fifth and Lucus Walker ran to victory in the 800 in 2:08.22. Teagen Becker led the Stanley-Boyd girls team by winning the high jump at 5-feet.

Zack Boes (pole vault), Chase Sturm (shot put), Polman (100) and Nic Schmelzer (110 and 300 hurdles) were each second with Ayyden Marten fourth in the 110 hurdles. Syleen Seichter (discus), Walker (1,600), Bethany Pilgrim (400) and Mahr (200) were third while Breckin Burzynski and Zachary Haas were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 3,200.

Adyson Gustafson (long jump), Lula Chwala (300 hurdles) and Janelle Schesel (800) were each fifth.

Bailey Angell swept the girls throws for Gilman by winning the discus (110-03) and shot put (35-3). Gracie Tallier took second in the long jump, 100 and 200 with Claire Drier second in the 300 hurdles, third in the long jump and fifth in the 100 hurdles.

Stanley-Boyd (65) and Gilman (62) were seventh and eighth, respectively, in girls team scoring as Medford (111) won.

Three win three for C/LH

At Chetek, Trent Nitek, Dylan Bowe and Avery Turany played a role in three event victories for Cornell/Lake Holcombe at the Knicker invite.

Nitek won the 100 (10.93) and 200 (22.39) dashes with Brandon Moore fifth in the 100 while teaming with Turany, Bowe and Moore to win the boys 400 relay in 47.07. Bowe, Turany, Hunter Anders and Blake Anders were victorious in the 800 relay (1:40.44) and Bowe also won the 300 hurdles (46.99) and Turany was victorious in the pole vault (12-0) with Bowe fourth.

Emma Lechleitner ran to victory in the girls 300 hurdles (51.34) while teaming with Marcella Boehm, Haily Duffy and Lauren Samardzich to take second in the girls 400 and 800 relays. Boehm was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the long jump while Blake Anders and Harley Schroeder were 2-3 in the triple jump.

Blake Anders (400) and Lechleitner (200) were fifth and Nitek was fourth in the long jump.

Andrew Gotham won the shot put for the New Auburn boys in 45-3 and was third in the discus. Easton Rust was third in the 3,200 for the boys team and Morgan Berg came home fifth in the girls discus.

Phillips (135) edged Unity (129) for the boys team title with Cornell/Lake Holcombe third (107) and New Auburn eighth (24). Prairie Farm (144) won the girls title with Cornell/Lake Holcombe seventh (49) and New Auburn 10th (8).

Bloomer's Anderson, Michaelsen win in Colby

At Colby, Lucas Anderson and Anders Michaelsen earned wins for the Blackhawks.

Anderson won the 1,600 in 4:52.90, a little more than second in front of teammate Seth Rogge in second. Michaelsen won the 800 in 2:08.74 with Willy Bischel fourth.

Anderson, Michaelsen and Rogge teamed up with Zechariah Anderson to take first in the boys 3,200 relay in 9:00.47 and the girls 400 relay team of Jensyn Skaar, Makaiah Kempe, Faith Bowe and Hannah LaGesse won in 55.59.

Makaiah Kempe (100 hurdles), Connor Fossum (110 hurdles) and Alena Otto (1,600) were each third with Joelle McManus (400) fourth and Otto (800) and Ethan Seibel (200) fifth.

The Bloomer boys were second with 86 points behind Wausau Newman (103) while the Bloomer girls finished fifth (59) as Colby (108) was victorious.

