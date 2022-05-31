Tuesday Sectional Boys Golf Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Biskupski advances to Division 2 state championships

ANTIGO — McDonell/Eau Claire Regis junior Ben Biskupski shot an 80 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth place and advance to next week's Division 2 tournament with a strong round at sectionals hosted at Bass Lake Golf Course.

Biskupski tied with Ellsworth's Ethan Oricchio and Medford's Zachary Hintz for fourth with Biskupski and Oricchio joining Northwestern's Trent Meyer (74) as individual qualifiers. Amery's Blue Anderson carded a 73 to earn individual medalist honors as Amery won a tight battle atop the team standings with a 331. Antigo shot a 334 to take second by one stroke over Northwestern (335) and two strokes over McDonell/Regis and Medford (336).

McDonell/Regis' Josh Brickner shot an 81 to tie for seventh, Andrew Bauer tied for 17th with an 84 and Isaac Petersilka finished with a 91 to round out the scorers for the Saints.

Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek shot an 89 to lead the Blackhawks, who were 12th as a team with a 379. Karsten Bergh (91), Jake Bleskacek (97) and Kaitlyn Bohl (102) rounded out the scorers for the Blackhawks.

Division 1

LeMay leads Chi-Hi at Wausau West

At Wausau, Zach LeMay shot a 96 to lead a pair of Chi-Hi golfers at Greenwood Hills Country Club.

LeMay finished tied for 39th place and teammate Brody Markert was two strokes back in 44th place with a 98.

River Falls' Trey Timm shot a 73 to earn medalist honors and and advance to state and was joined by Hudson's Joe Bartels and River Falls' Matthew Marsollek (80) as individual qualifiers. Eau Claire Memorial won the sectional team championship with a 313 with Lakeland Union taking second with a 326 to advance to state.

Division 3

Cadott's Foldy ties for 16th

At Rice Lake, Ethan Foldy shot a 98 to lead the Hornets at Turtleback Golf Club.

Foldy tied with two others for 16th place overall as Cadott took seventh as a team with a 409. Peter Weir (100), Jacob Ackley (102) and Sam Scheidler (109) were the other scoring golfers for the Hornets.

Ladysmith won the sectional team championship with a 362 and Glenwood City finished with 385 to take second. Ladysmith's Dane Prohaska carded an 81 to earn medalist honors while Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Bryce Killoren (84), Prentice's Joe Hueckman (87) and Hurley's Dominic Croci (87) advance to state as individual qualifiers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0