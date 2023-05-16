EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi softball team locked down sole possession of this year's Big Rivers Conference championships Tuesday with an 8-2 victory over Eau Claire North.

Madisyn Bauer homered and drove in three to lead the offense for the Cardinals (17-4, 12-1) in a repeat conference title effort. Olivia Sanborn was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs batted in while Makenna Johnston, Addison Frenette and Lauren Shepherd each scored twice in the victory.

Lakken McEathron pitched seven strong innings in the circle, striking out eight and scattering six hits, two walks and two earned runs.

It marks the program's 17th Big Rivers title overall in 24 years and the Cardinals have finished no worse than second in the final standings any time during that span.

Bloomer 11, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (5 inn.)

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks scored the final nine runs of a Western Cloverbelt win.

Avery Sieg had three of her team's 12 hits for Bloomer (13-11, 10-4) with two runs scored and one RBI. Tori Jenneman and Laikyn Maidment were each 2-for-3 while Lily Pahula and Addison Pecha drove in two runs apiece.

That was more than enough for Delaney Zwiefelhofer as she struck out a pair in allowing one earned run in five innings.

Athens 9, Cadott 2

At Cadott, four-run innings in the fifth and sixth lifted the Bluejays past the Hornets.

Elly Eiler and Eva Enestvedt had two hits apiece for the Hornets.

Jazelle Hartwig finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a triple and three runs batted in for Athens.

