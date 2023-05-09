In the final meet on her home track, Brooklyn Sandvig made sure to give the Chippewa Falls fans something to remember.

The Chi-Hi senior broke her own school record in the 400-meter dash at Tuesday's Mack Open, running the fourth fastest 400 time in state history.

Sandvig timed in at 54.44 to win the event and move from fifth to fourth in state history according to records kept by Wisconsin Track Online. The Iowa State University signee trails Stevens Point's Roisin Willis (52.64, 2021), Wausau West's Brooke Jaworski (53.44, 2017) and Milwaukee North's Tasha Allen (54.33, 2009) in the record books.

Sandvig's previous best time in the 400 was a 54.59 set at last year's Big Rivers Conference championship in Menomonie.

Other complete results from Tuesday's Mack Open were not immediately made available.

Michaelsen wins twice in Barron

At Barron, Anders Michaelsen won two events for the Bloomer boys.

Michaelsen took first in the 800 in 2:06.97 with Zechariah Anderson and Seth Rogge third and fourth, respectively, and also won the 1,600 in 4:39.45 with Rogge and Anderson second and third, respectively. Lucas Anderson won the 3,200 in 10:11.03 with Benjamin Miller and Connor Fossum going 2-5 in the long jump.

Kayden Walta finished fourth in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles, Dylan Halom was fourth in the high jump and Fossum was also fifth in the triple jump.

Alena Otto took runner-up in the girls 3,200 for the Blackhawks while the 800 relay team of Brooke Petska, Allie McCann, Danielle Latz and Makaiah Kempe was also second. Jensyn Skaar (200), Joelle Mcmanus (400), Latz (high jump), Kempe (100 hurdles, triple jump) and Faith Bowe (shot put) were third in their respective events with Morgan Frank (discus) fourth and Liona Rufledt (1,600) and Mazalyn Day (shot put) fifth.

The Amery girls (92.5) and Cumberland boys (105) were first as a team with the Bloomer boys third (57) and girls sixth (41).

Stanley-Boyd boys win Colby invite

At Colby, the Oriole boys won four events on the way to a team title.

Nic Schmelzer (110 hurdles, 17.69), Simon Polman (100, 11.72), Zack Boes (pole vault, 12-0) and the 400 relay team of Jake LaGrander, Madden Mahr, Carson Hodowanic and Simon Polman (45.13) were each victories to lead in the team victory. Aydden Marten was second in the 110 hurdles while Mahr and Chase Sturm were 3-4 in the 100. Schmelzer and Marten were 2-3 in the 300 hurdles, Lucus Walker was runner-up in the 1,600 and third in the 800 and Mahr was second in the long jump. Sturm was also third in the shot put while Cameron Kohls and Zack Boes were third and fifth, respectively, in the high jump, Polman and Mahr were 4-5 in the 200 and Zach Ciszak was fifth in the discus. Stanley-Boyd scored 160 points to beat Lakeland Union (120) for first.

Teagen Becker won the high jump for the Stanley-Boyd girls with a height of 4-10. Lula Chwala was second in the 300 hurdles with Addison Mahr fourth while Mahr and Chwala were 4-5 in the 100 hurdles. Janelle Schesel was third in the pole vault, Bethany Pilgrim (400) and Mallory Alger (discus) were fourth in their respective events and Schesel was fifth in the 800. As a team Stanley-Boyd was fourth (95) as Antigo (116) edged Medford (115) for first.

Sonnentag wins four events at Colfax

At Colfax, Iszy Sonnentag had a hand in four event victories for Cadott.

Sonnentag swept the girls hurdles with wins in the 100 (16.04) and 300 (47.18) with teammate Jaycee Stephens second in the 100 and fourth in the 300 while also winning the long jump (17-11.5) ad teaming up with Stephens, Taylor Hager and Lilly Spaeth to win the 1,600 relay in 4:15.49.

Peter Weir won the boys 1,600 (4:52.08) and 800 (2:03.94) and was also fifth in the high jump behind victorious Dylan Drehmel (5-11). Wyatt Engel (110 hurdles), Brock Nesvacil (100), Saibyn Will (3,200) and the 1,600 relay team of Nick Fasbender, Easton Goodman, Cole Pfeiffer and Weir earned boys runner-up finishes. Goodman was third in the long jump while Adrianna Goodman and Emma Kowalczyk went 3-5 in the girls triple jump. Lyla and Cortney Weggen were 4-5 in the 1,600 and Lucy Lindeman was fourth in the girls discus and fifth in the shot put for Cadott.

Trent Nitek won the boys 100 for Cornell/Lake Holcombe in 10.86 and also teamed with Blake Anders, Dylan Bowe and Avery Turany to win the 800 relay in 1:34.99. Emma Lechleitner earned runner-up finishes in the 300 hurdles and 200 with Marcella Boehm third in the 200 and 100 hurdles. Turany (pole vault) and Anders (triple jump) were third in their respective events with Boehm fourth in the long jump and Bowe (300 hurdles) and Nitek (long jump) taking home fifths.

Northwestern girls (122.5) and boys (152) swept team titles with the Cadott girls second (106) and Cornell/Lake Holcombe ninth (37.5) while the Cadott boys were third (93) and Cornell/Lake Holcombe was fourth (67).

