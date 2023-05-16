GILMAN — Gilman senior Gracie Tallier put on a show in front of the home fans Tuesday as she won four Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championships as the Pirates hosted the meet.

Tallier swept the sprints by winning the girls 100- (12.69 seconds), 200- 26.81) and 400-meter dashes (1:02.21) while also leaping to victory in the long jump with a best jump of 16-feet, 2.25-inches. Bailey Angell grabbed the other conference title for the Pirates as she won the shot put with a throw of 37-10 while also finishing second in he discus. Claire Drier was second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles and finished third behind Tallier in the long jump.

The boys team was led by a fourth-place effort from the 1,600 relay team of Quintin Franzen, Brady McAlpine, Braeden Person and Sawyer Winger.

Loyal (192.5) won the girls team title with Gilman fourth (82) while Neillsville (140) was victorious in boys team action with Gilman eighth (14).

C/LH win four relays at East Lakeland championships

At Shell Lake, Cornell/Lake Holcombe won a combined four relay races at the East Lakeland championships.

The boys and girls swept the 400 and 800 relays with strong efforts. Brandon Moore, Dylan Bowe, Avery Turany and Blake Anders won the boys 400 in 47.88 and Anders, Bowe, Turany and Trent Nitek were tops in the 800 relay in 1:39.24. On the girls side it was Emma Wright, Marcella Boehm, Lauren Samardzich and Haily Duffy winning the 400 (55.07) while Emma Lechleitner joined Duffy, Samardzich and Boehm to win the 800 (1:52.00). Those relay champs also earned five wins in solo action led by Nitek winning the 100 (10.89) and long jump (19-4). Bowe won the 300 hurdles (44.17) and Turany was best in the pole vault (12-6) on the boys side while Lechleitner emerged victorious in the girls 300 hurdles (48.84).

Nitek finished second in the 200, Anders and Harley Schroeder were 2-3 in the triple jump and Anders (400) and Will Peterson (shot put) finished third in their respective events. Boehm came home second in the 100 hurdles and long jump, Lechleitner was runner-up in the 200 and Samardzich finished third in the 800.

New Auburn's Andrew Gotham swept the boys throws by winning the shot put (130-0) and discus (46-8) while Aliya North was second in the girls triple jump and third in the 100 with Morgan Berg taking third in the discus.

The Cornell/Lake Holcombe boys were second with 152 points behind Shell Lake (174.5) with New Auburn sixth (39.5) and the Knights girls were fourth (83) and New Auburn was fifth (41) behind Prairie Farm (255.5).

