Unsung Heroes: Bloomer's Prill dedicates more than two decades to athletics programs as school's statistician

Bloomer athletics have been an important part of Eric Prill’s life for more than 20 years.

What started as a favor in the fall of 2000 quickly grew into a part of who Prill is.

Prill is the school’s athletics statistician and the Bloomer representative in the Chippewa Herald’s Unsung Heroes series, which is highlighting some of the many people behind the scenes at schools across Chippewa County who help sports survive and thrive.

“I hear it all the time from other coaches and other ADs. We would love to have an Eric Prill,” Bloomer athletic director Jason Steinmetz said. “Eric’s been a staple in Bloomer for 20-plus years, and other teams and schools realize what an asset he is.”

Prill’s first foray into Bloomer statistics came in his freshman year at the school. He was going to go out for the Bloomer boys basketball team, but with a large number of players on the roster that season the coaching staff approached Prill with another option — serving as the team’s statistician for the season instead.

Prill continued with the position through graduation in 2004 and has expanded it since then, working with football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball while helping with other Blackhawk sports when needed. The opportunity to stay involved with Bloomer’s athletics after high school was an easy decision for Prill, a person who can’t get enough sports.

“People always ask me, ‘Have you watched this movie?’ My answer to them is always, ‘Is it about sports?’” Prill said. “Because if it’s not sports, I hardly watch it. On TV, I will find something sports. If it’s not the Brewers, the Packers, the Badgers, the Bucks, I’ll find something.”

But for Prill, it’s not just the athletic portion of the job that has brought him back year after year.

“I enjoy numbers, I enjoy stats, I enjoy that part of it,” Prill said. “I enjoy the kids. I enjoy sports. Sports is my life basically.”

It is also the bonds he has formed with the coaching staffs, who recognize the contributions Prill makes.

“Obviously your programs thrive because of having stability,” Steinmetz said. “Not only your staff, Eric has helped new coaches acclimate pretty quickly here because he knows all the behind the scenes stuff.”

In addition to his work with Bloomer, Prill also became the Heart O’North Conference sports information director in 2014.

Steinmetz considers Prill to be more than just the school’s stats guy, but rather a good friend who has been instrumental in a number of Blackhawk programs having continual success.

“I was fortunate enough to have Eric work with me when I coached softball for 10-ish years, and now as an athletic director I see what he does moreso,” Steinmetz said. “Not just through one sport lens but through an athletic program lens. I think all the coaches and players would say Eric creates the relationships. It’s more than just showing up assisting with stats, assisting coaches with whatever they need.

“He also builds those relationships with the players, with the coaches that last beyond the court and field of play and beyond high school.”

Prill has seen plenty of success from the sidelines over the years as Bloomer volleyball, girls basketball, baseball and softball teams have made runs to their respective state tournaments. The first came in 2009, when the baseball team made it to the Division 2 state championship game. Prill said longtime Bloomer baseball coach AJ Gehrmann would often remind him the baseball team was the only program to take him to state until softball qualified in 2015 and 2017, girls basketball advanced in 2017 and volleyball made it for the first time in 2019.

“Just being through those runs with the team and maybe we weren’t so successful at state, but just getting there and the tournament atmosphere with high school teams is something different,” Prill said.

Initially, Prill had told some teams and Steinmetz the 2019-20 athletic season was going to be his last. But after missing the spring 2020 season due to the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prill was eager to return for his 21st year and beyond and said he may lighten some responsibilities in the future, but is showing no signs of ending.

“It’s a little bit less now than I used to be because I am older and the time commitment and that type of thing,” Prill said of his enjoyment for the job. “But I still enjoy it. I’ll cut back a little bit, but I can’t say no to it because I know I’d miss it too much.”