Unsung Heroes: Chi-Hi's Nichols a vital part of athletic program as administrative assistant

When Kelly Nichols first arrived at Chi-Hi, she never dreamed she would be as involved as she is with the school’s athletics department.

But now she can’t imagine her life without it.

Nichols is the school’s athletics administrative assistant and the Chi-Hi representative in the Chippewa Herald’s Unsung Heroes series, a series of stories highlighting some of the many people behind the scenes at schools across Chippewa County that help athletics survive and thrive.

With more than 1,500 students at Chi-Hi, helping keep things coordinated is a full-time job, and Nichols’ work is appreciated.

“Having the personality but also the professional ability to take and adapt and work with so many other people — we’re working with parents, kids, coaches, other schools all the time — and she just rocks it when it comes to that,” Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson said of Nichols. “She’s the face and with the behind the scenes stuff she’s a big part of our activities department because of all of those things.”

Nichols is starting her fifth year in the role at Chi-Hi and in her first year helped get the school’s online registration system off the ground.

“We’re using it more now than we thought we might have, just because all the data’s right there and we can pull it all off right there,” Thompson said of the growing system. “That’s one thing Kelly has taken more of in each year from a registration standpoint to answering simple questions to even more complex ones.”

A Chippewa Falls native who graduated at McDonell, Nichols worked in Eau Claire before returning to her hometown.

“I knew it was time for a change in my professional life, and I had always worked in Eau Claire and I thought it would be super cool to be back in Chippewa,” Nichols said. “The activity assistant role became open and I love high school sports and I love all sports. So it just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Nichols’ husband, Jason, was already involved at the school as an assistant coach for the boys basketball team. Initially Kelly thought she’d go to a few games to support her husband’s team, but the more he talked about the squad and she learned more about the other athletes the more invested she has become.

“Pretty soon I was at every game,” Nichols said. “Home, away, it didn’t matter. I was here.”

As both a parent of athletes and a wife of a coach, Nichols brings a unique perspective to her position. Many times that perspective comes in handy when tough decisions need to be made within the activities department.

“Every decision that Mike makes puts kids first,” Nichols said. “When he makes a tough call for a kid no matter what it is or has a tough conversation with a parent or a teacher or a coach, it’s always putting the kid first. You can’t really argue with that, even if you’re on the other side of the coin. So it makes it super easy to do my job because I know we’re always putting kids first.”

This past spring Nichols worked at the front of helping the school coordinate its athletic travel amid a bus driver shortage. With spring sports often traveling before or immediately after school was out for the day, fewer buses were available and the district had to get creative in its planning. Nichols worked with companies in Menomonie and Eau Claire to make sure teams had a way to get to away events.

But above all of her many responsibilities, Nichols serves as a friendly and knowledgeable face that helps bridge the communication between families and staff.

“We want our kids to know what is necessary and needed of them and we want our coaches to kids and our kids to go compete and our parents to go support that,” Thompson said of Nichols. “This position doing well allows that all to happen.”