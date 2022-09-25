Unsung Heroes: Cornell sports roots for Schlageter run more than three decades deep

CORNELL — Nancy Schlageter knew she wanted to be involved.

At first she just didn’t know how.

Now she can’t imagine not being a part of Cornell athletics.

The longtime Cornell teacher is equally involved in Chiefs athletes as a scorekeeper for volleyball and basketball games and also plays a key part in organizing concessions. Schlageter is the Cornell representative in the Chippewa Herald’s Unsung Heroes series, a series of stories highlighting some of the many people behind the scenes at schools across Chippewa County that help sports survive and thrive.

Raised in Revillo, South Dakota in a town of less than 200, Schlageter went to college in Moorhead, Minnesota before ultimately landing in Cornell as a teacher. Initially she liked the area for its proximity to the Twin Cities, where many of her college friends had settled.

But quickly Schlageter found many other things to like about Cornell and was asked to help score middle school basketball games. Schlageter wanted to get involved in local sports, but didn’t want to do so as a coach or just a fan as she said she would get too nervous or boisterous during games. So she took her spot at the scorer’s table where she could be a part of the game, yet in a comfortable position.

Soon after she moved up to high school and has spent more than two decades working Chiefs high school games for volleyball in the fall and basketball in the winter.

“I love the excitement,” Schlageter said. “The excitement with the game itself and just the kids and watching them as fans, as players, as all of it. It’s just part of the community of the school.”

Schlageter will work either on the scoreboard or keeping book, showing flexibility to do either and allow her partner for the evening to choose whatever task they prefer. Her versatility and skill are vital for the district, says athletic director Greg Sonnentag.

“In a small district especially, sometimes there’s just not a lot of people that feel like they’re knowledgeable enough varsity especially to do clock and book,” Sonnentag said. “They get too nervous to step into that position.”

But her tasks didn’t stop there.

In more recent years Schlageter has added the responsibilities for staffing and maintaining the concession stand on game nights. At one time those responsibilities fell on the shoulders of the school’s booster club. But as time went on fewer with the club were able to donate their time to staff games. So now on many game nights Schlageter is not only a part of what goes on during the game but also what happens behind the scenes with making sure the concession stand is stocked with workers as well as the fans’ favorite treats.

“All the time I have trying to find other things and do other things,” Sonnentag said. “I have super-reliable worker usually and she catches things I don’t catch sometimes.”

Sonnentag praised Schlageter for her ‘cool as a cucumber’ mentality on game nights and said she is an important asset that also serves as another set of eyes to chat things that may happen on game nights administrators don’t see.

“Having a staff member that is super reliable that people know, the kids know (and) they come to respect at all the games is a big help,” Sonnentag said.

Schlageter raised her family in Cornell but now her children are full grown and live both near and far. With more than 30 years of teaching and volunteering under her belt, Schlageter knows the Cornell landscape as well as anyone.

And she’s also learned some important lessons along the way at the scorer’s desk.

“We just do what the refs tell us to do,” Schlageter said with a smile. “It’s not our call.”