Unsung Heroes: Lake Holcombe's Lee shows passion for hometown

Shelley Lee’s passion for Lake Holcombe athletics shines through in her work.

And in the busy schedule she keeps.

The Holcombe native is a fixture for athletics and for the Lake Holcombe School District in general, taking on a variety of tasks to help her hometown continue to thrive. Lee is the Lake Holcombe representative in the Chippewa Herald’s Unsung Heroes series, which is highlighting some of the many people behind the scenes at schools across Chippewa County who help sports survive and thrive.

Lee graduated from Lake Holcombe in 1999 and has stayed and filled a variety of roles in an effort to continue to support her school and her hometown.

“Holcombe is family,” Lee said. “So everything we do is our family.”

Lee spends many of her evenings throughout the school year driving Lake Holcombe sports teams around as the school’s athletic bus driver to go with her everyday bus duties as one of five drivers for the district. She has more than a decade of experience as a bus driver and is the lead concessions coordinator for all home events.

Lake Holcombe athletic director Todd Senoraske said Lee is the type of person to do whatever she is asked and whatever is needed.

Recently, she helped organize Lake Holcombe’s entire homecoming week activity calendar and will do the same this winter for the school’s similar “snowcoming” winter celebration.

Lee credited those around her to help with a busy and stressful endeavor like homecoming, but one that is ultimately fulfilling to help her hometown continue to thrive.

“Everyone has multiple roles, and we just step in and do as much as we can to make it work,” Lee said.

Lee views her work in helping with Lake Holcombe athletics and the school district in general simply as a labor of love.

“I want to see it grow, and I want to see the kids involved and it continue as a tradition,” Lee said.

That sort of passion is appreciated by all, especially Senoraske.

“(She’s a) go to,” Senoraske said of Lee. “Can’t do it without her. It what keeps things pumping, keeps the heart beat alive up here.”

Lee’s busy schedule isn’t just limited to athletics. She is also a special ed paraprofessional for the Lake Holcombe district and a student council advisor. A busy schedule can make for frustrating times, but also for fulfilling ones with Senoraske crediting Lee’s resilience and positive fortitude for her success in organizing activities for the district.

“We just try to love as many of the kids as we can to keep the tradition going,” Lee said. “Instilling in them how important it is to volunteer and help out wherever you’re needed.”

Lee’s hard work over the years has been noticed by many and appreciated by more while also showing others the benefits and rewards of volunteering.

And at the end of the day, that’s the best possible way to say thank you for Lee.

“Even now when they’re 20-some year olds they still see me out and about they still call me Mamma Shelley and they come to visit and they still have hugs and they know when they need something we’re here to help them, too,” Lee said.