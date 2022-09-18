Unsung Heroes: Misfeldt does it all to support McDonell athletics

Greg Misfeldt wears many hats as a supporter of the McDonell community and Mack athletics.

Misfeldt does so happily as he holds many titles and is the McDonell representative in the Chippewa Herald’s Unsung Heroes series, a series of stories highlighting some of the many people behind the scenes at schools across Chippewa County that help sports survive and thrive.

Serving as the McDonell booster club president, a liaison for the school’s athletic director, jack-of-all trades on game days and a parent, Misfeldt is intertwined throughout Mack athletics.

But Misfeldt doesn’t look at his busy schedule as anything more as simply doing what he can to help out like many others.

“McDonell like a lot of other small schools, the only way we do what we do is because of parents and volunteers and staff that put go above and beyond,” Misfeldt said. “It’s just the culture here.”

Growing up in Chippewa Falls, Misfeldt was in the MACS system at Holy Ghost Elementary School until middle school, when he moved onto Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools where he graduated. Once his children reached the age to start playing athletics, Misfeldt was supportive in their endeavors as a coach at the youth ranks. Once he and his wife, Kelly, decided they wanted their children to go to McDonell, Misfeldt was ready to make the commitment to help as much as he could.

It’s the kind of help that McDonell athletic director Alexis Landherr appreciates.

“I do rely on those volunteers that step up and are willing to help do those things to make my life easier,” Landherr said.

Misfeldt works at Northwestern Bank and said his workplace offers a similar environment that prioritizes community support.

“I don’t like to think of it that way — above and beyond,” Misfeldt said. “You do what needs to be done. I enjoy it.”

And Landherr appreciates the versatility and enthusiasm Misfeldt brings to the table.

“I can tell talking with Greg every day he does this because he loves this,” Landherr said. “It’s not like anyone’s pulling his arm. He will step up and help because he wants to and enjoys everything throughout.”

With his son Aidan a senior and daughter Lauren a sophomore, Greg is able to watch and support his children in their athletic endeavors up close while also helping the school. But Greg said the McDonell community’s continual support of the Macks — even when many no longer have family competing in blue and white — is something special.

“I’m sure knowing that I’m getting towards the end of my kids being at this level of education in school (with) a few years left and one with my son, I’ll still be the Mack backer sitting in the gym well after my kids are gone from here just because that’s what you do here,” Misfeldt said. “That’s the joy of it.”

On a busy volleyball or basketball night at McDonell, it’s easy to find Greg as the person zooming around to make sure everything is going right. But Greg also considers the volunteer work he and his wife do to not even be work. It’s also a social activity that allows them to spend time with fellow parents and staff members and help forge bonds that will last well beyond the time their children and students graduate.

“I don’t do any of this for any recognition,” Misfeldt said. “I love doing this and I think so many of our parents and families — in the booster club we have people who don’t have kids here anymore. In the committees at school there’s people who don’t have direct ties with kids in the system. It’s just that passion for this school, and truly this place is a family mentality here and that’s why you see so many people stay involved for life.”