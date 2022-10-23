Unsung Heroes: Stanley-Boyd's Norrell dedicates more than 50 years to officiating

Larry Norrell recently surpassed 50 years as an official for local sports.

A three-sport athlete in his younger days, Norrell moved on to officiating and has remained as a key part of the game ever since with his commitment to helping others play.

And now he wants to get others involved.

Norrell is the Stanley-Boyd representative in the Chippewa Herald’s Unsung Heroes series, which is highlighting some of the many people behind the scenes at schools across Chippewa County who help sports survive and thrive.

In his youth, Norrell attended Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in Aurora, Minnesota, where he played football, basketball and baseball. Once he went on to college, Norrell took a class on refereeing and caught the bug.

“I realized I wasn’t going to go professional, so why pretend you’re something you’re not,” Norrell said, “so I just wanted to stay with it, I started refereeing locally.”

Norrell first started refereeing football in 1969 and officiated basketball beginning in 1972. He officiated games at eight state boys and girls basketball tournaments before giving up basketball in 2002 as he found it harder to keep up with the players in a two-referee system up and down the court.

“They beat me up the floor a couple times, and I said that’s enough,” Norrell said with a laugh.

Norrell shared the state stage as an official with Glen Volkman, Diane Parr and Linda Bauer.

Norrell was first inspired to go into refereeing by former Stanley-Boyd football coach and athletic director Gene Hatfield, who Norrell coached football with before Hatfield suggested adding officiating duties to his life. A longtime teacher in the district, Norrell and Lee LaFlamme helped to create the Stanley-Boyd boys golf program and Norrell also helped with a number of other school activities.

“Larry has been a great benefit to our school,” Stanley-Boyd athletic director Nick Mahr said. “I am a Stanley-Boyd graduate myself, but Larry had already retired when I started high school. However, many people older than me have told me that he was their favorite teacher. I get to work with Larry now in my role as athletic director and dean of students. He cares about things being done well and continues to help with sports and substitute teaching. In all he does, he brings a smile and a patience second to none.”

For the longtime biology teacher who retired in 2000 and former athlete, officiating gave him a chance to stay involved with the game while teaching.

“I kept up with it and I enjoyed working with the kids, and I’ve always enjoyed working with the kids,” Norrell said. “It’s kinda fun. You’re still in the classroom when you’re on the football field. Teaching is in my blood.”

Now Norrell has taken on an active role in helping to mentor and encourage the next generation to get involved in officiating. Norrell credited Chippewa Falls for how its been able to get younger athletes involved with officiating, hopefully encouraging them to continue with it as they move in with life.

“You’re not going to make the perfect call all the time, but you can stay in shape and stay with the game and make a couple dollars to defray your costs in college,” Norrell said.

Norrell has officiated alongside those younger refs and likes what he’s seen. In fact, he wants to help the area grow its referee population. Stanley-Boyd is holding a meeting on Monday to discuss the possibility of an official mentor program, according to Norrell. The longtime ref said he’d like to see a program established — be it at a city level or even a Chippewa County level.

Norrell mentioned the likes of George Gannon and Dick Hebert as people who dedicated their lives to helping the game be played by so many.

And as Norrell reaches his older years, he’s certainly not looking for recognition or a pat on the back — he just wants to help set up the next generation to take over the whistle.

“The old guys are going out, and we need to replenish them or we’re not going to be having any football games or basketball games or baseball games,” Norrell said. “You’ve got to have referees out there to help out.”