Unsung Heroes: Versatility, passion define Crooker's love for New Auburn

Ask Michele Crooker about all the responsibilities she has as a part of the New Auburn school district.

Actually, it might be easier to ask what she isn’t involved in.

Crooker wears many hats in New Auburn, and it is her role as the athletic director assistant that helps her ensure Trojan athletics continue to excel. Crooker is the New Auburn representative in the Chippewa Herald’s Unsung Heroes series, which is highlighting some of the many people behind the scenes at schools across Chippewa County who help sports survive and thrive.

She has been a part of the district for more than 23 years, including 19 in her current position as the athletic director assistant as well as middle and high school administrative assistant.

On an average game day, Crooker can be found taking care of a number of things — from help with rosters to bus driver communication and organizing any special events such as parents nights for teams. But beyond that, she also takes care of many of the other things that seem simple on the outside but are greatly appreciated by those in the administration.

“Michele does a lot of things to help us keep going,” New Auburn assistant athletic director Karson Rihn said.

Crooker graduated from Eau Claire North and said she had an enjoyable time as a Husky as she was a part of the school’s pom pom and dance teams.

“I remember my high school years and they were wonderful and I had so much fun doing all the extracurricular activities and I want to keep that up for the students at New Auburn,” Crooker said.

Crooker initially started with the district as a part-time special education aid before moving onto another job in Eau Claire. But Crooker missed the people and kids in New Auburn, and when her current position became available she applied and came back. She raised her children in New Auburn and even was the school’s cheerleading coach for a time when her daughter was in high school.

“I wanted it to be fun for them, too, when they were in their high school years,” Crooker said.

Rihn and the New Auburn administration know they have a versatile, passionate person in Crooker that can step up to help however, whenever — including at a recent volleyball game when Crooker volunteered as a line judge when one was needed.

“It’s amazing. From having people outside of the school that have so much going on in their lives and knowing that Michele is willing to give up some of her time whenever we need her — if we need her at a last-minute notice she can be there a lot of the times,” Rihn said. “Knowing that she’s going to be there has a safety blanket for us as athletic directors. If we can’t find someone we can always ask and more times than not she’ll be able to help us in some way or another.”

Crooker’s passion for New Auburn athletics gets its greatest reward in the relationships she forms with the kids. Some of her biggest joys come in cheering the teams on and enjoying those athletes finding joy in their sports.

“I love my job. I love what I do,” Crooker said. “I love seeing the kids and when I was gone for a couple years there I really did miss the students and watching them grow and become adults and helping them become productive members of the school community and the outside community.”

Crooker in many ways serves as a “point guard” for the district from her post in the office, communicating with many different people to make sure events go on without a hitch.

And she’d have it no other way.

“I’m a mom to 300 kids,” Crooker said.

“She doesn’t just run our athletics, she really runs our school,” Rihn added. “She keeps us afloat. It’s true, she keeps us afloat, she keeps us going. She’s someone we can rely on. Without her here, it would make things very difficult for us. We’re happy and excited to have her and hope to have her for a long time.”