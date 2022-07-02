Watch Now: CRBL All-Star Game: South Division rallies past North

EAU CLAIRE — Carson Park holds a special place in Ryan Freitag's heart.

Another layer was added to that love on Friday night as the Osseo slugger belted a lead-off home run and earned Most Valuable Player honors as the South Division rallied to a 4-3 win over the North in the Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game.

Freitag grew up in Osseo and played high school ball there, but played in Eau Claire as a youngster, throughout his high school career, in legion ball and in the Northwoods League with the Eau Claire Express. He's hit many home runs at Carson Park over the years, but wasted little time for his latest as he swung at the first pitch of the game from Tilden starter PJ LeQuia and uncorked a towering shot that landed in the party deck in right field for immediate offense.

“First pitch no matter what," Freitag said of his approach in his first at-bat.

The North scored the next three runs before the South scored the final three of the contest. Tilden's Jon Schoch, the Eau Claire Cavaliers' Caden Erickson and Bloomer's Tyler Plitzner reached base to load the bases with and another Cavalier came through with a big hit as Connor O'Reilly legged out an infield single to tie the game at one. One inning later Schoch came throw the biggest hit of the night for the North as he blasted a two-run home run over the left-field fence to score Tilden teammate Drew Steinmetz and himself to give the North a 3-1 advantage.

Eau Claire Bears outfielder Todd Lasher's RBI double in the fifth inning cut the deficit to one before Cadott's Logan Burzynski came through with a run-scoring single to plate Red Sox teammate Shawn Sedlacek to tie the game in the seventh. Eau Claire Rivermen's Alex St. John opened the eighth inning with a single and ultimately came around the score on a North throwing error.

Nine different pitchers took the mound for the South and seven of the nine tossed scoreless innings. Osseo's Luke Eide started the game and threw a scoreless first inning and after the South scored a combined three runs off Eau Claire Bears hurler Joel Zachow and Beef River's Tim Prince, the combination of Osseo's Zach Thiesse, Eau Claire Rivermen's Tyler Gray, Beef River's Wes Boyarski, Eau Claire Bears' Chevy Tollefson, Beef River's Ethan Bartels and Osseo's Alex Byom tossed scoreless frames to keep the deficit close and then hold the lead as the South won the all-star game for a second year in a row.

Friday's 65th edition of the all-star game was also the third matchup decided by one run. The North won the 2019 matchup 6-5 in Cadott before the South earned a 2-1 win in 10 innings last year in Bloomer.

The South outhit the North by a 9-3 margin overall and the North committed two errors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.