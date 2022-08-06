Watch Now: CRBL Championship: Tilden slugs its way past Osseo to repeat as league champion

One big inning helped the Tilden Tigers move into Saturday's Chippewa River Baseball League championship game.

A few more on Saturday clinched a repeat championship as the Tigers scored four runs in the third and six more in the fourth in a 12-5 win over the Osseo Merchants at Casper Park.

For Tilden, it is back-to-back league titles and the franchise's 19th overall.

Jordan Steinmetz earned game Most Valuable Players honors as he was 4-for-5 with a home run, double, four runs batted in, three runs scored and a stolen base atop the lineup for the Tigers. Tilden scored the first ten runs of the game, opening the scoring with four in the fourth inning. Tanner Opsal began the inning with a single and Steinmetz later added his second hit before Drew Steinmetz doubled to left field to score both. Jon Schoch drove in Drew Steinmetz with an RBI single and later scored on a balk to stake the Tigers to a 4-0 lead after three.

Nolan Baier, Opsal and Lucas Steinmetz each reached to load the bases with one out for Jordan Steinmetz and he doubled Baier and Opsal home and push the advantage to 6-0. Schoch was placed on first with an intentional walk with two outs to load the bases for Tilden cleanup hitter James Gilbertson and he lashed a grand slam into the parking lot in left field to get to 10-0.

Tilden manager Ryan Baier credited his team's at-bats in the first inning off Osseo standout pitcher Luke Eide for setting the tone as the Tigers saw around 30 pitches in the opening frame. Jordan Steinmetz added a two-run home run in the eighth for his fourth and final hit of the day as the lefty banged a shot off the scoreboard in right field.

“Today we just had the next guy up mentality and the next guy up whatever they could do they did. It was fun to watch," Ryan Baier said.

Osseo made things interesting in the middle innings as the powerful Merchants mounted a rally. Todd Wienkes drove in two with a single before Alex Byom plated a run with an RBI single and Tanner Marsh added an RBI groundout as a part of a five-run sixth inning to get the Merchants back into it. Osseo (16-4) loaded the bases again in the seventh with two outs before Tilden reliever Carl Krumenauer struck out Joe Zawacki to squash the threat.

“10-0 against Osseo feels like a one-run lead," Ryan Baier said. "We’re all in here pacing still just trying to get the next out. Nobody's automatic in that lineup and one through nine anybody can do whatever the next guy does. We knew they were going to have a big inning. We were able to weather the storm there a little bit and the pitchers came up in a big spot, we got a big strikeout out of Carl, and threw strikes.”

Stephen Scatassa earned the win on the mound for the Tigers (18-2), pitching into the sixth inning before Justin Ignarski took over. Scatassa allowed four runs while striking out four batters. Eide took the loss as he allowed seven runs in three-plus innings.

Gilbertson and Nolan Baier had two hits apiece for the Tigers while Ryan Freitag was 3-for-4 and Wienkes and Joe Zawacki had two hits apiece for the Merchants.

“It’s really good to see," Jordan Steinmetz said of Tilden's offense. "We’re coming to the homestretch of the season, so to hit the baseball like that it’s good for us and it’s promising for the coming weekends.”

Tilden and Osseo were the top-two teams in the league during the regular season and advanced to Saturday's title games with wins in Wednesday's Wild Card semifinals. The top-seeded Tigers beat Chippewa Falls 6-1 while the second-seeded Merchants routed the Eau Claire Bears 11-1 in seven innings.

The Tigers returned to the top of the league last season for the first time since 2011 when they defeated Chippewa Falls 10-3 in the league championship game. Osseo won four straight league titles from 2016-19 before the 2020 league season was canceled due to the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the current Tigers grew up watching their dads lead Tilden to success on the diamond in the 1990s and 2000s and are now happy to show what they can do.

“We watched our dads when we were growing up, they pretty much the same thing they ran a dynasty through the CRBL through the Wisconsin Baseball Association," Ryan Baier said. "So it’s fun to let them sit back and be proud of us to keep the tradition going and keep winning.”

Tilden and Osseo as well as the Bears, Lumberjacks, Eau Claire Cavaliers and Jim Falls Sturgeons will be back in action next weekend in the first round in the statewide Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament.