Watch Now: CRBL Playoffs: Six-run fifth sparks Tilden past Chippewa Falls to championship game

Tilden Tigers baseball is a family activity for the Steinmetz family.

Wednesday evening, so were driving in runs.

Lucas, Jordan and Drew Steinmetz each drove in runs as a part of a six-run fifth inning as the Tilden Tigers pushed past the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks 6-1 in a Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinal battle at Casper Park.

The Tigers (17-2) advance to host the Osseo Merchants on Saturday in the league title game.

Tilden and Chippewa played four-and-a-half scoreless innings before the Tigers put up six in the bottom of the fifth all with two outs. Noah Hanson and Christian Hall started the rally with a pair of singles before Ben Steinmetz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Lucas Steinmetz was the next batter and he too was hit by a pitch from Leo Burmeister to bring in the first run and move the lineup back to the top of the order where Jordan Steinmetz followed with an infield single to double the lead to 2-0. Drew Steinmetz followed with a two-run single before Jon Schoch's two-run double capped the big inning.

"Two outs, six runs. That was the deciding factor," Tilden manager Ryan Baier said. "We didn't score the rest of the game besides the fifth inning. We ran ourselves out of a few innings and killed a lot of momentum tonight. So hopefully we can clean that up."

That was more than enough run support for Tilden starting pitcher PJ LeQuia who went six strong innings, striking out four and working around some Lumberjack traffic on the bases. LeQuia improved to 8-0 on the season with the win.

"You get PJ into the sixth or seventh and with the arms we've got on the backend right now, I feel pretty confident," Baier said.

Jordan Steinmetz, Hall and Lucas Steinmetz had two hits apiece for the Tigers, who were playing their first game since July 20.

"It definitely looked like we haven't played in two weeks," Baier said of the slow start.

Carl Krumenauer threw two scoreless innings before Justin Ignarski tossed a scoreless ninth to seal the win and give the Tigers a chance to repeat as league champions this weekend.

Caleb Gardow and Dawson Mathwig had three hits apiece for the LumberJacks (12-7) and Nolan Hutzler drove in Chippewa Falls' lone run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Chippewa Falls stranded seven batters in the first four innings including the bases loaded in the fourth.

"We just didn't get big hits," Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said. "It looked good for those early innings with good opportunities and we didn't take advantage."

Wednesday's game marked the second year in a row the Tigers and LumberJacks met in the postseason. Tilden beat Chippewa Falls 10-3 last year to win the league championship, the first for the Tigers since 2011. Burmeister struck out six and kept the Tigers off the scoreboard until running into trouble late in the fifth.

"It did snowball," Franz said of the fifth inning. "We usually don't make those mistakes and it really hurt us."

Tilden finished the regular season with the best record in the league and will face the team that was second after Osseo 11-1 in seven innings in Osseo. Nolan Matson and Todd Wienkes each had three hits while Jesse Brockman drove in three and Zak Iverson and Ryan Freitag each drove in two in the victory. Alex Byom allowed one unearned run in six strong innings while striking out nine for the Merchants (16-3). Jack Shirpke drove in a run for the Bears (13-6).

The Tigers and Merchants have been responsible for the last five league champions with Osseo winning four in a row from 2016-19 and Tilden taking the crown last year after edging the Merchants 3-1 in the semifinals on the way to the crown. The Tigers and Merchants split a doubleheader on June 5.

"Me and (Osseo manager) Luke (Anderson) kinda joked about it at our (league) meeting on Monday night that hopefully it ends up (with) us two. The way it's supposed to be," Baier said. "The old South against the old North kind of deal. I'm hoping we get some good weather Saturday.

"It should be a pretty packed Casper Park. Osseo travels well, we travel well and it should be really fun."