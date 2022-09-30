 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football

WATCH NOW: Goodman's walk-off blocked field goal advancement lifts Chi-Hi football past previous unbeaten River Falls

Chi-Hi's Dawson Goodman scooped up a Cardinal field goal attempt blocked by River Falls and ran it for a touchdown to lift the football team to a 20-14 overtime win over previously unbeaten River Falls on Friday evening.

Check back with chippewa.com later tonight for a full story, photos and more video from the win.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News