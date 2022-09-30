WATCH NOW: Goodman's walk-off blocked field goal advancement lifts Chi-Hi football past previous unbeaten River Falls

Chi-Hi's Dawson Goodman scooped up a Cardinal field goal attempt blocked by River Falls and ran it for a touchdown to lift the football team to a 20-14 overtime win over previously unbeaten River Falls on Friday evening.
Check back with chippewa.com later tonight for a full story, photos and more video from the win.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brandon Berg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today