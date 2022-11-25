The Chi-Hi boys hockey team relied on a few familiar faces and plenty of new ones to open the season Friday with a 2-1 victory over Verona at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Jackson Hoem and Jack Bowe scored their first goals of the season for the Cardinals (1-0) while Derek Strong made 22 saves in net to secure his first varsity victory.

The Cardinals bring a junior and sophomore heavy roster into the season with just three seniors — Ezra Lindstrom, Reid Post and Bowe.

The senior captain Bowe gave his team a 2-1 lead near the midway point of the second period when he took a pass from freshman Gus Thorp and beat Verona goaltender Blake Craven for the go-ahead goal. Chi-Hi had additional opportunities but couldn't extend the lead while having to hold off a late flurry from the Wildcats (0-1).

“I thought we dominated the game in the second and then we just could not find the back of the net," Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. "We had opportunities to find the back of the net and we could not get it in. Give their goalie credit. Hockey’s a game of bounces and tonight we just weren’t getting some bounces. I thought that we could put this game away but we let them hang around and a nailbiter at the end. We’ve got to put away our opportunities. I thought defensively we played well enough to win.”

Verona opened the scoring with less than seven minutes left in the period when Caden Wedderspoon knocked a shot past sophomore goaltender Derek Strong to stake the Wildcats to a 1-0. That would be the lone goal allowed for Strong in his first varsity start. The sophomore stopped 22 shots faced and played better as the game went on to secure his first varsity win. Chi-Hi has had incredible consistency in goal over the last seven years between multi-year starters Jaden Hoople and Bridger Fixmer and Strong made a strong first impression on Friday.

“I think he was a little nervous before the game and he made some great saves in the third period there. There’s no denying that," Parker said of Strong. "He stood in there, hung in there. We’ve been pretty blessed for seven years of straight pretty good goaltending and I’m sure he was a little bit nervous of filling those shoes.”

Hoem tied the score in the final minute of the first period when he forced a turnover in the Verona zone and beat Craven for the equalizer while falling on his backside.

Bowe led the Cardinals in goals last year (21) and is the team's top returning scorer (29) while Hoem had 12 goals and 11 assists in his sophomore campaign. But successful for the Cardinals came against a tough Verona squad because of the team's depth with a number of juniors and sophomores playing vital quality minutes.

“I think they set their sights pretty high,” Parker said of the younger players, “they want to contribute and be here. We’re pretty blessed to have these kids step right in and play hockey. I believe we’re three (lines) deep and that’s because of that, because we have three lines that can contribute.”

Last year's Chi-Hi squad had 13 seniors as the Cardinals went 15-11-1 and advanced to the Division 1 sectional semifinals. It's tough to replace that type of production but Parker said this year's younger squad is faster and that speed in its forecheck made life tough for Verona.

Friday's season opener was a challenging start to what Parker has called one of the toughest schedules in the state. Chi-Hi has two defending state champions in the Big Rivers Conference with Hudson and Rice Lake to go with always-tough Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North along with a bevvy of tough foes out of league.

That schedule continues Saturday when Madison Edgewood comes to town. The Crusaders lost their season opener in Hudson on Friday night 2-0 and ended last season falling to the Raiders in the Division 1 state championship game.

“We thought last year’s was tough,” Parker said of the schedule, “this is something. But we’re competing. We competed today. There’s no taking it away that we competed with Verona today and Verona they have two state championships, they’re always in the top five (or) six in the state. So a good win for Chippewa Falls today.”