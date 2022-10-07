Watch Now: Prep Football: Big plays carry Spring Valley past Cadott in key Dunn-St. Croix battle

SPRING VALLEY — The tougher the foe, the more important it is to limit mistakes on the football field.

Cadott learned that lesson the hard way on Friday night.

The Hornets had too many turnovers, penalties and missed tackles against a stout Spring Valley foe as the Cardinals earned a 28-13 victory in a battle of Dunn-St. Croix heavyweights.

Diego Schmitt ran for 116 yards and two scores on the ground on 29 carries for the Cardinals (7-1, 6-0), who clinched at least a share of the conference title with the win.

“We talked about it all week. The last two, three weeks we’ve been having huge amounts of penalties and lost yardage," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "You play a team this disciplined and you can’t get away with it. You can’t give the ball back to them.”

The Cardinals broke open a scoreless game in the second quarter with two touchdowns less than two minutes apart. After both teams on the first five possessions of the game, Spring Valley cracked the scoreboard when Cade Stasiek broke free on a counter run 54 yards for a touchdown to put the Cards ahead 7-0 with 6:01 left before halftime. Spring Valley forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and took over at the Cadott 28 and three plays later went to the air to double the lead as Wyatt Goveronski found Stasiek for a 25-yard scoring toss up the seam at the 4:20 mark.

“We sort of followed the script," Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said. "We were able to take care of the football, move the chains, punch it in, capitalize on some mistakes that they made and defensively I thought we played pretty well tonight. I think we improved in tackling. That was one area we wanted to focus on. I don’t think we’ve been very good the last two weeks. I thought we got better in that regard tonight.”

Cadott (6-2, 4-2) moved inside the Spring Valley red zone on the end drive before quarterback Tristan Drier was stopped short on a 4th and 2 with just less than a minute left before halftime.

The Hornets turned the Cardinals over on down to open the second half inside the Cadott red zone. But following a 16-yard run by Nick Fasbender, the Hornets fumbled the ball back to the Cardinals on the next play and Schmitt took advantage with the first of his two scoring runs, plowing in from two yards out to extend the lead to 21-0 with 1:25 left in the third.

Drier and the Hornets defense took to the air on the next drive to finally find the end zone. The senior quarterback completed a 33-yard pass to Conner Roth and a 13-yarder to Easton Goodman to help move into Spring Valley territory. Aided by a roughing the passer call on a fourth down incomplete pass to keep the drive alive, Drier found Roth at the back of the end zone and the junior receiver dragged his toes down for a 9-yard score to put Cadott on the board at 21-7 with 8:41 left.

Spring Valley recovered an onside kick attempt and embarked on a backbreaking 13-play, 52-yard drive that drained more than seven minutes off the clock. Cadott was penalized 10 times in the game including two neutral zone infractions on the final drive before Schmitt barrelled in from a yard out to ice the game.

“They get the momentum and they just kind of held onto it and the field position they had," Goettl said. "Every time we’d get something going we’d have a mistake and take us out of it. You just can’t overcome that.”

The Hornets moved quickly down the field on their final drive with Drier connecting with Tegan Ritter who reached the ball over the goal line before losing control for a touchdown from five yards with 21 seconds left.

Drier was 9 of 17 for 119 yards and the two scoring tosses. Goodman led Cadott with 38 rushing yards on six carries as the Cardinals defense limited the Hornets to a season-low 98 rushing yards on 25 attempts. Goodman caught three passes for 43 yards and Roth had two catches for 42 yards.

Stasiek ran for 76 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for 48 yards including the score for the Cardinals, who were ranked ninth in the latest WisSports.net Division 7 state coaches poll.

Spring Valley hosts Elmwood/Plum City next Friday and can win the outright league title with a win or share it with the Wolves with a loss.

Cadott clinched a playoff berth last week but will now look to strengthen its resume next Friday at home versus playoff-bound Boyceville, who beat Clear Lake 38-25 on Friday evening.

“Every week we’ve been saying 0-0 so we’re going to go 1-0 every week," Goettl said. "It’s going to sting a little bit tonight and then tomorrow we’re going to be on to Boyceville and get planning.”