Watch Now: Prep Football: Big plays in all phases lead Chi-Hi past D.C. Everest

Each time the D.C. Everest football team mounted a rally, Chi-Hi had an answer.

The Cardinals took an early late and after the Evergreens rallied to tie the game twice scored two touchdowns in the final minutes of a 35-21 Cardinal victory on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.

Defensively the Cardinals forced four turnovers while the offense found big plays early and late to improve to 2-0 for a second season in a row.

“My impression without looking at the film is we looked pretty good at times but we also had times where we could’ve been a lot better," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of the win.

Chi-Hi led 14-0 after the first quarter and 14-7 at halftime before the Evergreens evened the game twice, first at 14 midway through the third quarter and again at 21 with five minutes and 56 seconds remaining in regulation. A 7-play, 77-yard drive pushed the Cardinals back into the lead. A 13-yard run for Ryan Gaudet and 23-yard pass from Mason Von Haden to Mayson Tester quickly helped push the Cardinals down to the Evergreen 25. Runs by Gaudet and Mason Howard moved the Cards to the 5-yard line where Von Haden averted disaster when an attempted handoff hit the turf, but bounced back up to the junior quarterback who bootlegged out to the right and into the end zone for the go ahead score with 3:22 to go.

Special teams got the ball back immediately as Esubalew Mason's pooch kick near the numbers by the sidelines dropped perfectly and allowed Jackson Gugel to pounce on the loose ball at the 21. The Cardinals leaned on the run game to put the game out of reach with a 14-yard scamper from Von Haden setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Mason Howard to push the lead to two scores at 35-21 with 1:07 to go. D.C. Everest moved into Chi-Hi territory on its final drive of the game before turning the ball over on downs.

“Obviously the turnovers really hurt us," D.C. Everest coach Tim Strehlow said. "We had some pretty bad mental breakdowns, even on defense. But we have to give Chippewa credit. They were able to drive. Every time we scored they had an answer. So we were unable to stop them when we needed and it just came down to the turnovers.”

D.C. Everest took the opening kickoff and moved its way down the field before the drive stalled in Chi-Hi territory where kicker Gabe Golbach missed a 32-yard field goal. A false start before the first play on offense pushed the Cardinals back to their own 7-yard line and after a run for no yards by Tester the first big play of the game for the Cards came through the air as Von Haden found Howard streaking up the sidelines and he raced the rest of the way 93 yards for the opening score at the 4:36 mark of the first quarter.

The next drive for the Evergreens started with a fumble on the first play which Kolbe Solberg pounced on to set the Cards up just outside the Evergreen red zone. The ground game moved the 22 yards needed for a score, capped by 220-pound fullback Ryan Gaudet plowing his way in from one yard out on third and goal to push the lead to 14-0.

The Evergreens and Cardinals traded punts before D.C. Everest got a much-needed big play through the air when Jack Bobinski arched a rainbow throw to 6-foot-4 receiver Preston Miller up the sideline for a 52-yard score, cutting the lead in half to 14-7 with 6:31 to go before halftime. Jackson Gugel and Ezra Lindstrom snagged interceptions in Cardinal territory late in the first half to thwart possible Evergreen scoring drives and send the game to halftime with the Cardinals owning a 14-7 advantage.

Everest scored on its first drive of the second half when Bobinski used second and third effort on a fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak from the one to get into the end zone with 5:50 remaining in the third. But as they often did, the Cardinals had an answer on their next drive. A series starting with a 22-yard pass from Von Haden to Howard and including a 41-yard run from Tester ended with Nathan Drivas driving his way to pay dirt from two yards out.

Reid Post recovered a D.C. Everest fumble on the first play of their next drive, the fourth turnover of the game for the Evergreens.

Tester finished with a game-high 77 rushing yards on 11 carries with Gaudet adding 45 on seven carries. Von Haden completed 4-of-7 passes for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Howard caught three of Von Haden's four completions for 129 yards.

Bobinski threw for 197 as he completed 14 of his 26 passes including nine to Miller for 127 yards. Wesley Tanzer and Thomas Clary registered sacks on back-to-back plays in the second quarter for the Cardinals.

The Chi-Hi defense held the Evergreens to 84 rushing yards on 38 carries while the Cardinal run game put up 180 yards on 42 attempts.

“They definitely wore down our defense a little bit and their offensive line is pretty good," Strehlow said of Chi-Hi. "They’ve got a good group and are obviously well coached. They did a nice job.”

The win moves the Cardinals to 2-0 for a second year in a row following last Thursday's 38-7 win at Holmen. Chi-Hi now turns its attention to the opening of Big Rivers Conference play next Friday when the the Cards welcome Hudson to Dorais Field. The Raiders are also 2-0 on the young season after routing Stevens Point 38-7 on Thursday.

“This game was big for us to be able to play toe to toe with a good team that had our backs against the wall," Raykovich said. "There was a couple turning points where the game could’ve went either way and it was valuable for our kids to play in a game like this because it doesn’t get any easier next week.”