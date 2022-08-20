Watch Now: Prep Football: Cadott tops Stanley-Boyd for first win over Orioles since 2004

STANLEY — Eleven seconds set the tone in turning around 18 years of frustration.

Tristan Drier found Nolan Blum for an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game as the Cadott football team topped Stanley-Boyd 16-6 on Friday evening at Oriole Park, the first win for the Hornets over the Orioles since 2004.

Cadott (1-0) led by as many as 16 points before Stanley-Boyd (0-1) made a charge late. Trailing 16-6 with less than a minute left, Brodee Burish stuffed Landon Karlen on a fourth down run inside Cadott territory to turn the Orioles over on down and seal the win as the Hornets snapped a 15-game losing streak to their neighbor to the east.

Prior to Friday night, the last Cadott victory over Stanley-Boyd was an 8-0 win on Oct. 1, 2004.

The Hornets started the game with a bang as Drier lofted a pass for an uncovered Blum who hauled it in, raced down the sidelines and broke a tackle on his way to the end zone to put the Hornets up immediately 6-0.

“No better way to start the game than that," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said.

Peter Weir booted a 33-yard field goal with 8:04 left before halftime and the Hornets maintained the nine-point lead until adding a touchdown in the fourth quarter. A quick two-play drive started with a 40-yard play action pass from Tristan Drier to Tegan Ritter to quickly move the Hornets to the Stanley-Boyd two-yard line. Nick Fasbender plowed his way into the end zone on the next play to help push the advantage to 16-0 with 9:14 to go.

Drier finished 4-of-8 for 124 passing yards and a touchdown.

“That’s the beauty of running the ball,” Goettl said, “you can kind of put them to sleep and then pretty soon the safety starts coming up and you can throw it over their heads and hope for the best.”

A pair of fumbles short circuited two promising Stanley-Boyd drives in the first three quarters as yards were tough to come by against the Hornets defense. Stanley-Boyd finally found the end zone with 4:22 left when Madden Mahr broke a pair of tackles after taking a pass from Logan Burzynski and raced 25 yards in total for a touchdown. Cadott stuffed the Stanley-Boyd two-point conversion attempt to maintain a two-score lead at 16-6. The Oriole defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back and Stanley-Boyd moved into the Hornet red zone before being turned away at the end.

“We made mistakes that we couldn’t afford to make and hats off to Cadott, they were a disciplined football team," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "They limited their mistakes and took advantage of ours and that was the difference in the game.”

Ritter ran for a game-high 86 yards on 12 carries, 52 coming on one run in the second quarter. Fasbender added 49 rushing yards as the Hornets ran for 182 yards as a team. Burzynski finished 14-for-33 through the air with 170 passing yards and one touchdown while adding 55 yards on the ground. Sophomore Madden Mahr had a game-high seven receptions for 104 yards on the perimeter to lead a young Oriole skill position group.

“We can use that as an excuse but that’s not the truth of the matter," Koenig said of his team's inexperience at skill positions to start the season. "Cadott did a nice job and we as coaches didn’t get it done to execute. We have our replay system, we can see we’re a block away here, block away there. A lot of things that we left on the field but that happens with teams when they’re young. They just have got to get better.”

Stanley-Boyd hits the road next Friday to close nonconference play at Marathon, who opened the season Friday with a 38-8 win over Rib Lake/Prentice.

Cadott won its season opener for the first time since 2017 and hosts Pittsville next Friday. The Panthers host Augusta on Saturday to start the season. Last season the Hornets qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2005 and return many players from that team, especially in the trenches.

Expectations are raised for the program and Goettl believes Friday's win can continue to add fuel to that fire.

“It means everything and every week our saying is 1-0," Goettl said of the win. "We’re going to enjoy it tonight and then our motto is ‘Nobody cares, work harder’ so when you wake up (Saturday) morning we’re on to the next week and then it's 1-0 again.”