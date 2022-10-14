Watch Now: Prep Football: Chi-Hi runs win streak to five with homecoming rout over Superior

The Chi-Hi football team gave the fans in attendance plenty to cheer about on Friday evening, rolling to a 42-7 homecoming win over Superior at Dorais Field.

Five different Chi-Hi players ran for a touchdown and Mason Howard added a 28-yard touchdown reception from Mason Von Haden to kick off the scoring for the Cardinals (7-2, 5-2).

Chi-Hi had a 14-0 lead at halftime before exploding for four touchdowns in the final 24 minutes.

“We didn’t give them any specific message at halftime, I think the kids just started to believe there’s a group of seniors that’s playing their last game tonight - Superior kids, it’s the last time they put the pads on – and they’re not going to just come down here and lay down for us," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "They’re going to play their hearts out and I think with a 14-zip lead at halftime the kids finally believed that and they’d better come out and play with a little bit more intensity.”

Kolbe Solberg pounced on a Superior fumble on its second play from scrimmage in the second half to set the offense up with prime field position at the Spartans 17-yard line and two plays later Mayson Tester ran in a 4-yard touchdown to push the lead to 21-0. The Chi-Hi defense came up with another big play on the next drive with a fourth down stop in Superior territory to again give the offense plus field position. A 13-yard run from Davis Bromeisl on third and one moved the Cards inside the Superior red zone and on the next play Von Haden took a quarterback bootleg unaccounted for 13 yards for a score to extend the lead to 28-0.

Carter Bowe snagged an interception late in the third quarter to thwart a Superior drive and the Cardinals covered 75 yards on eight plays ending with Xander Neal pushing his way into the end zone from six yards out.

Superior (1-8, 1-6) got on the board on its penultimate drive of the game as quarterback Hayden Smith went over the top of the Chi-Hi defense to Caden Lia for a 20-yard score to make the score 35-7 with 5:02 left. Chi-Hi had one more touchdown left as sophomore running back Brett Krista broke free to the outside and beat the Spartans in a foot race to the end zone for a 43-yard score.

Chi-Hi started strong and took the opening drive of the game 75 yards for a score in less than two plays as big plays from Tester and Howard set up the scoring pass from Von Haden to Howard. Howard added a 14-yard touchdown run at the 5:02 mark of the second quarter.

Overall the Chi-Hi defense forced three turnovers with an interception from Bowe and fumble recoveries by Solberg and Traycen Bowe. The defense also turned Superior away from an early scoring opportunity, coming up big by stuffing the Spartans run game three times in a row from inside the five after a drive lasting more than eight minutes.

“This is a tight team,” Raykovich said, “that’s the first thing you want to know. They are very tight, they are buddies with one another, they love one another and I think that makes a very big difference. They hold each other accountable and as a coach that’s something that myself I’ve been asking for for a long time and these guys are doing it. They’re holding each other accountable.”

Chi-Hi ran for a season-high 372 yards on the ground led by Tester with 90 yards on eight carries, Howard with 71 yards on six attempts and Dawson Goodman with 59 yards on three carries. Deshawn Hill had 79 yards for Superior.

Chi-Hi finishes the regular season third in the Big Rivers Conference standings behind Hudson and River Falls after the Raiders and Wildcats both won on Friday to share the league title. The Cardinals lost back-to-back games to Hudson and Menomonie by a total of 16 points to start Big Rivers Conference play at the beginning of September but since then have put it together with five wins in a row including a 20-14 overtime win over the Wildcats on Sept. 30.

The Cardinals will learn their opening playoff matchup on Saturday morning when statewide pairings are released.

“It’s not going to be easy," Raykovich said of the upcoming postseason. "Every team now that is still playing football come Monday is a good team. So no matter who we play we’ve got our hands full but I think we’re up for the task.”