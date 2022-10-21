Defense was the name of the game on Friday as Appleton North outlasted Chi-Hi in a 13-0 slugfest in the opening round of the Division 1 football playoffs at Dorais Field.

The two teams played more than 59 minutes without a touchdown before Appleton North's Jeremy Nelson plunged into the end zone with 48 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

Nelson's touchdown punctuated a 16-play, 73-yard drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter with the Lightning converting on five consecutive third down situations.

“It wasn’t like we were playing a bunch of kids that didn’t know what they were doing," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Appleton North. "They were big, they were strong and they handled everything we threw at them and I honestly don’t know what we could’ve done different.”

Both the third-seeded Cardinals and sixth-seeded Lightning made their names in the regular season on strong defensive efforts. Neither team allowed more than 21 points in a single game as they finished in third place with 7-2 records in their respective conferences. Appleton North returned many players on that defense from last year's team that made it to the Division 1 state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Franklin.

The first six points of the game came off the leg of kicker Caden Popp as the senior booted field goals from 48 and 34 yards. Popp's first kick from 48 yards came on the final play of the first half as Appleton North moved into range after turning the Cardinals over on downs. Popp added his other kick with 11:09 remaining in the fourth to double his team's advantage to 6-0.

Chi-Hi struggled to find a rhythm against Appleton North's sizable defense. Mayson Tester looked to have scored on a 14-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter on a 4th and 4, but the play was called back due to a holding penalty — a call Raykovich disagreed with.

“We did everything we could," Raykovich said. "We had that one called back on us and the film doesn’t lie and that should’ve scored but they’re a tough team.”

Facing a 4th and 5 after the penalty, Mason Howard took a sweep to the left side and was knocked out of bounds just inches from the line to gain at the 11-yard line and a measurement came up just short, turning the ball over to the Lightning.

The Cardinals forced three turnovers in the game with Carter Bowe and Dawson Goodman snagging interceptions and Thomas Clary recovering a fumble. Bowe's pick at midfield set up the near-score late in the first quarter before Clary pounced on a errant option pitch from Appleton North quarterback Luke Kritzer in the second period. Goodman added his interception on the opening drive of the third quarter to give the ball to the offense at its own 40 but the tough Lightning defense didn't budge.

Kritzer ran for 73 yards on 11 carries as the junior quarterback was elusive in the pocket and added 126 passing yards. Quarterback Mason Von Haden led Chi-Hi with 27 rushing yards on seven carries as the Lightning outgained the Cardinals by a 277-132 yardage margin.

The victory is Appleton North's fifth in a row as the Lightning advance to play at second-seeded Hudson in the second round after the Raiders rallied to beat D.C. Everest 20-16. The defeat snaps a five-game Chi-Hi winning streak as the Cardinals overcame an 0-2 start in Big Rivers play to finish third behind co-champions River Falls and Hudson.

Chi-Hi graduates a large senior class in Mason Howard, Tester, Zeke Johnson, Nathan Drivas, Kolbe Solberg, Jackson Gugel, Ezra Lindstrom, Goodman, Traycen Bowe, Reagan Duda, Drew Olson, Reid Post, Mason Monarski, Clary, Davis Bromeisl, Jace Zwiefelhofer, Tucker Stary, Jackson Gindt, Grayden Thatcher, Anton Pikulski, Landon Barsamian, Grady Fredrick, Kaden Spaeth, Ava Reuter and Esubalew Mason.

“These seniors are some of the best I’ve ever been around and I’m not just talking athletes, I’m talking people – their character, man I’ll tell you what they’re going to do great things in society," Raykovich said of the seniors. "They’re just phenomenal people.”

Many of those seniors took on larger roles this season following the graduation of another sizable group of players to graduation last season in helping the Cardinals reach the playoffs for a fourth season in a row.

“They're some big boys over there and our kids played their hearts out," Raykovich said. "They did everything they could do and sometimes things don’t go your way.”