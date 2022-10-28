MARSHFIELD — The Stratford football team has won a lot of games over the years by running the ball.

But on Friday night the Tigers showed their aerial attack is worth accounting for as well as quarterback Braeden Schueller threw for 244 yards and four scores in a 42-0 win over Cadott in a Division 6 second round playoff matchup.

That scoring was more than enough defensively as Stratford limited Cadott to 58 yards of total offense.

“We made a few mistakes but the guys did play hard," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "It’s a really good football team. We knew it on film. They’re defense was just tough. They come down hill so fast. They’re fast and they’re relentless. It’s good to see our kids didn’t give up. I’m proud of them.”

Stratford (8-2-1) ended its first two drives of the game with Scheuller touchdown throws. An 8-yard scoring strike to Ashton Wrensch capped a methodical 13-play, 58-yard drive before an 86-yard bomb to Gavin Leonhardt early in the second quarter pushed the Tigers to a 14-0 lead. The Cadott defense came up with a pair of stops on the next two drives, including a fourth and goal stand at the five, but the potent Hornets ground game never got going against the Tigers.

A 36-yard pass from Schueller to Evan Danielson late in the second quarter set up a 1-yard scoring sneak by Schueller to help send the game into half with the Tigers in front 21-0. Leonhardt returned a punt 47 yards for a touchdown before Schueller found Wrensch on scoring tosses of 76 and 10 yards to round out a strong day through the air.

“Our biggest thing we feel this is the first time in a long time we can pass and run," Stratford coach Jason Tubbs said. "It’s been like that since probably our 2019 team. Now we don’t have those big horses that are going to D1 schools but if teams want to take (running back) Koehler (Kilty) away then we’re going to throw the ball and Braeden has done that the last three or four games so coaches gameplan what’s open, what’s there and what the defense gives us we’re going to take advantage of it.”

The Hornets (7-4) were able to slow down Kilty, who entered Friday's game with 1,239 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the season. The junior running back was limited to 35 yards on 15 carries and overall the Hornets held the Tigers to 121 yards rushing on 33 carries — 39 coming on a fake punt run by Schueller in the second quarter.

But the Hornets were also unable to establish their running game. Cadott entered Friday averaging 265 rushing yards per game and ran for 351 in a 42-14 win over Ladysmith last week. Tristan Drier and Nick Fasbender had 19 yards each to lead the rushing attack.

“They’re a Wing-T team and that’s kind of our roots too," Tubbs said of Cadott. "So we understood that. Last week we had a really spread, finesse team (Cumberland) and this week there’s some big, strong boys on that team. They’re a good wrestling program. We know that and they’re physical kids. Our boys had to fight a little harder, which is good for us getting ready for the next level.”

Wrensch finished with three scores and 99 receiving yards on four catches.

The second-seeded Tigers advance to the third round of the playoffs next Friday to meet top-seeded Grantsburg after the Pirates beat Unity 35-21.

The loss ends what was the most successful season for the Cadott program in recent history. Last Friday's playoff win was the first for Cadott since 2003 and the seven wins are the most in a single season since 2004.

Cadott graduates an influential senior class of Drier, Peter Weir, Jackson Jaenke, Tegan Ritter, Fasbender, Levi Lindsay, Blake Irwin, Cole Pfeiffer and Kane Mengel — players who helped the Hornets return to the playoffs a season ago and contend for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference title into the final weeks of the regular season this year.

“It’s a great group of seniors and hopefully the younger guys look up to them and work as hard as they did," Goettl said. "Hopefully take the next step and build from here.”