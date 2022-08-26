Watch Now: Prep Football: Eau Claire Regis runs through Bloomer

BLOOMER — The Eau Claire Regis football team rolled up six first-half touchdowns on the way to a 43-0 shutout of Bloomer on Friday evening.

The Ramblers (2-0) put up 236 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while quarterback Kendon Krogman completed 8-of-10 passes for 137 yards and a score and Brayden Albee returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

“The team speed on Regis is unreal," Bloomer coach John Post said. "We can’t mimic that (in practice). We’re never going to see it until the kids come up against it. Hats off to them. If a team’s that good…hats off to them. That team is hands down in a different league than Bloomer is right now. I’ve had those teams. I’ve had them. We’re going to take our licks.”

Eau Claire Regis scored on five of its six possessions in the first half, taking the lead less than three minutes into the game on a 14-yard touchdown run from Jack Weisenberger. Carson Tait scored from seven yards out on Regis' next drive and after Evrett Tate pounced on a botched kickoff return attempt, Krogman scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown to stake the Ramblers to a 22-0 lead with 1:41 left in the first.

Carson Tait added his second score of the half with a 9-yard run and ended Bloomer's next drive with a blocked punt that Albee scooped and scored from 28 yards to push the Regis lead to 36-0 with 3:03 left in the first half. Eau Claire Regis' final drive of the half ended in the end zone on the final play when Krogman connected with Weisenberger on a middle screen from 17 yards out with no time left.

The Ramblers spread their 236 rushing yards across 16 different runners. Brandon Myher led the way with 51 rushing yards on two second-half attempts with Weisenberger and Carson Tait each added 34 yards and Josh Brickner chipping in with 30.

Regis opened the season last Saturday with a 13-6 win over Prescott at Carson Park and returns to action on Thursday to start Cloverbelt Conference play at Osseo-Fairchild.

“I thought our effort was a lot better than last week," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "That’s what we were looking for in terms of sustaining our blocks and playing a little bit longer. Our kids really came out hungry to get better. A lot of times you see the biggest improvements of the year between week one and two and we saw some improvement today.”

Bloomer's inexperienced showed against a battle-tested Rambler squad that just missed advancing to the Division 7 state championship game last season. Ben Miller ran for a team-high 44 yards on nine carries while quarterback Gabe Prince added 32 yards on nine attempts.

“We’re inexperienced even though we have some kids that are older," Post said. "They’re first-year players, second-year players. We’ll get better.”

Bloomer (0-2) started the season with a 34-6 loss at Somerset last Friday before their home opener against a Ramblers squad ranked first in Division 7 in the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll.

“Hands down in every aspect of this football game we were beat," Post said of Regis.

Post is optimistic about his team's prospects despite a tough start to the season. The 19th-year Blackhawk coach liked the way his team ran the ball at times against a stout Rambler defense. The Blackhawks open Heart O'North Conference play at Saint Croix Falls next Friday.

“We know where we’re at," Post said. "We’re hoping to be a .500 team (and) win four games. That’s our hope. I believe there’s teams we can beat and we’re going to improve.”