Watch Now: Prep Football: First day of practice ushers in start of 2022-23 prep sports season

It doesn’t matter if it’s your first year of football or your 49th, the butterflies are there.

Tuesday kicked off the prep football season around the state for 11-man squads as they were able to hand out equipment and start their first day of practice.

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals started the season with equipment acquisition before the program’s standard afternoon practice. Chuck Raykovich is entering his 37th season leading the Chi-Hi program and his 49th overall as a football coach and said his excitement for Tuesday was just as big — if not bigger — than when he started as a coaching in Crandon nearly 50 years ago. Raykovich said the last few nights have included little sleep as he’s tried to game plan and make sure he has all his bases covered for the start of the season.

“When you do sleep, all you do is dream football,” Raykovich said, “and they’re usually not good dreams, they’re usually, ‘Oh, I forgot to do this or I forgot to do that.’ The sleep is nonexistent.”

This year, equipment handout and the first day of practice were combined into the same day, making for more things to keep track of for a coaching staff and players alike.

“I sent all the coaches an email (Monday) night, and I said things aren’t going to go perfect,” Raykovich said. “There’s going to be some hiccups, and you’ve just got to ride the wave because it doesn’t matter what level you’re at, nothing goes as you plan it the first day especially with equipment needs and questions from younger players.”

As players made their way to Dorais Field on Tuesday to start the season, many noticed a new piece of equipment in the arsenal. Chi-Hi was stocked up with Guardian Caps, a soft shell helmet cover designed for impact reduction now popular in the National Football League. Raykovich said the money for the caps came from last spring’s Chi-Hi Extravaganza, the school booster club’s annual fundraiser that provided $170,000 for school athletics.

“That’s what the extravaganza is for,” Raykovich said. “To buy things the district can’t afford to pay for or whatever. It’s money put to good use.”

Raykovich said the the program has “sky high” numbers with more than 130 kids signed up to play.

And while the first game of the season isn’t for 2½ weeks, Raykovich knows all too well how quickly the season goes.

“Everything builds upon the day before and then all of sudden you have games and all of a sudden the games are done,” Raykovich said. “It goes that fast.”

During a bit of downtime on Monday, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Raykovich pondered the sport of football and all the things it has done for him and his family. The son of 1992 WFCA Hall of Fame coach Joe Raykovich, Chuck has been around the game his whole life.

And he can’t imagine his life without football.

Tuesday marked the start of not only the 11-man prep football season, but the 2022-23 prep sports season in general. Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd joined 11-man teams around the state in starting their seasons while McDonell, Cornell, Lake Holcombe, New Auburn, Gilman, Thorp and other 8-man teams will get their seasons going with equipment handout and the first day of practice next Tuesday.

Chi-Hi, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd are each coming off 2021 playoff campaigns. The Cardinals had one of their best seasons in recent history, finishing 8-3 and taking third in the Big Rivers Conference standings one game behind Rice Lake and Menomonie before winning the team’s first playoff game since 2015 with an exciting 22-21 overtime win at Stevens Point in the Division 1 first round.

Cadott had a successful season of its own in 2021, advancing to the playoffs with for the first time since 2005 and nearly upsetting third-seeded Unity in a 14-7 defeat in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs.

Stanley-Boyd advanced to the second round of the Division 5 playoffs, beating Arcadia 35-18 in the opening round before falling to eventual state champion La Crosse Aquinas 47-8 in the second round.

Bloomer missed the playoffs for the first time since 2003 after a 3-6 campaign in the Heart O’North Conference.

The area 8-man scene has seen an overhaul as significant conference realignment has moved some familiar faces closer together. McDonell finished second to Gilman in the Central Wisconsin West Conference standings a season ago, winning its first six games of the season and advancing to the playoffs before falling to Prairie Farm 46-40 in the first round. New Auburn remains in the CWWC after recording a 3-5 record a season ago and will see some of its familiar foes from other sports seasons joining the league as Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Prairie Farm make their way into the conference to join the Macks, Trojans and Bruce.

Lake Holcombe and Cornell each were in their first seasons of 8-man football last season, playing a series of games against other teams in their first years that were waiting to make the move to other conferences in 2022. The Chieftains routed South Shore 78-6 for their first 8-man win and later on in the year earned victories over Cornell and Bruce. The Chiefs earned a forfeit win over Winter/Birchwood in a growing season that was their first back solo since Cornell and Lake Holcombe ended their 11-man co-op after the 2020 season.

The two-time CWWC champion Gilman Pirates move to the Central Wisconsin West East Conference to join Thorp, Owen-Withee, Greenwood, Alma Center Lincoln and Athens. The Pirates went 10-1 a season ago, advancing to the playoff semifinals before falling to eventual state champ Wausau Newman 29-28 at Oriole Park. Thorp put forth a strong first season in 8-man with a 7-2 record including wins over Lake Holcombe, Greenwood and Owen-Withee.

The four 11-man teams will have scrimmages on Friday, Aug. 12, before opening the season the next week. The 8-man teams will have scrimmages on Friday, Aug. 19, before starting their regular seasons a week later.

The first day of girls golf is next Monday with girls swimming and tennis starting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, before cross country, boys soccer and volleyball begin on Monday, Aug. 15.