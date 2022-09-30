Watch Now: Prep Football: Goodman's walk-off blocked field goal advancement lifts Chi-Hi past previously unbeaten River Falls in overtime

Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich has seen a lot of things in his nearly 50 years on the sidelines.

But he's never seen anything quite like what he saw on Friday night.

Dawson Goodman took a lateral and scored when his own team had its field goal blocked in overtime to deliver Chi-Hi a 20-14 walk-off win over River Falls at Dorais Field, dealing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

The Wildcats blocked the attempted 34-yard field goal from Esubalew Mason and River Falls' Wyatt Bell tried to scoop and it up and return it for a winning touchdown but he was stripped by Goodman. Offensive lineman Thomas Clary picked up the ball for the Cardinals and lateraled it to Goodman, the holder on the original kick. The senior broke a River Falls tackle as he broke towards the Chi-Hi sideline and towards the end zone, diving his way through a River Falls tackler into the end zone to send the Cardinals to a stunning victory and the team, coaches and fans into a frenzy around Dorais Field.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life but what a great kid to have that happen to," Raykovich said of the play. "In my mind he is by far the best player in the conference and one of the best in the state and he’s just deserving of it.”

The Cardinals (5-2, 3-2) had a chance to win the game in the first overtime because the defense gave the ball to the offense immediately, as Jace Zwiefelhofer forced a fumble on River Falls' first play of overtime and Kolbe Solberg pounced on the loose ball. Chi-Hi ran three times, gaining six yards total to bring up fourth down and the team trotted Mason and the special teams unit on for what would ultimately be the most unlikely of victories.

Chi-Hi had to forge a comeback in the second half to even force overtime against the Wildcats (6-1, 4-1), who took a 14-0 lead into the locker room. The Cardinals have started games slow throughout the regular season and Friday was no exception, as a pair of lost fumbles highlighted a frustrating first half.

“I don’t know what it is," Raykovich said of the slow starts. "Maybe it’s the coaches fault. We tried too many fancy things to start out with our something. I don’t know. We’ve got to stop that. We’ve got to score a point or two in the first half.”

The Cardinals returned to their familiar double wing offense full time in the second half and found success, moving the ball down the field including a 28-yard run from Goodman to set the Cardinals up inside the River Falls 10 where Jackson LeMay took a sweep and bounced outside and into the end zone to cut the River Falls lead to 14-7 with 8:03 left in the third.

Jackson Gugel picked off River Falls quarterback Jacob Range on the fourth play of the Wildcats' next drive, placing the Cardinals at the opposition's 30-yard line. Five plays later the Cards were back in the end zone when Mason Howard corralled Mason Von Haden's 18-yard pass near the sideline for the tying score.

Chi-Hi had the chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter as a 35-yard from Goodman helped push the Cards deep inside River Falls territory before the Wildcats mounted a 4th-and-goal stand from the four to turn the Cardinals over on downs.

The two teams traded the ball before a 49-yard punt from Clary pinned River Falls at their own 11 and the Wildcats ultimately ran the clock out on regulation.

The Big Rivers Conference's last unbeaten team came out fast on Friday, moving 73 yards in six plays to find the end zone. A 46-yard run from Bell set up Gavin Kohel's 2-yard touchdown run. River Falls doubled its advantage in the second quarter when Jordan Karras took a jet sweep and went around the outside for a 5-yard score to push the Wildcats lead to 14-0 with 8:25 to half.

Goodman led the Cardinals on the ground with 96 yards on 11 carries and Howard added 59 on 11 totes with four receptions for 34 yards. Bell had 66 yards on five attempts as Chi-Hi outgained River Falls by a 275-231 margin.

Chi-Hi started the Big Rivers season 0-2 with tight losses to Hudson and Menomonie — games in which the Cardinals started slowly and couldn't recover.

Since then the Cards have earned wins over Eau Claire North, New Richmond and the Wildcats to move one win from clinching a playoff berth and still have an outside chance at a share of a conference title if Chi-Hi wins out and River Falls and Hudson each lose at least one of their final two games.

“I’ve said it before – we’re three plays away from possibly being an undefeated team," Raykovich said. "We’ve got a good football team. The kids have worked hard. They’re great kids. The coaches are unbelievable. It’s a good feeling right now to be a Chippewa Cardinal.”

Chi-Hi travels to Carson Park next Friday to face Eau Claire Memorial.