Watch Now: Prep Football: Hudson grinds out victory over Chi-Hi in battle of unbeatens

The Hudson football team prevailed over Chi-Hi 17-7 on Friday evening in a Big Rivers Conference slugfest between unbeaten teams at Dorais Field.

The Raiders (3-0, 1-0) took a 14-0 lead into the break before the Cardinals (2-1, 0-1) scored on their first drive of the second half. The score stayed that way until Jack Strong booted a 25-yard field goal with 6:18 left to push the lead to 10. Hudson then thwarted Chi-Hi's final two offensive drives of the game to secure the win.

“There was nothing pretty about that one," Hudson coach Adam Kowles said. "I don’t think anybody’s going to say that was a beautifully designed offensive game but both defenses playing really hard and not giving up an inch. That’s kind of what it was. Field position flipped a few times and we were fortunate on that but it was a grind-it-out game.”

Hudson took to the air for both its touchdowns. The Raiders pushed their lead to 14-0 with 2:36 left before halftime when quarterback Jake Busson connected with Ben Healy for a 25-yard touchdown pass on a deflection off the hands of Chi-Hi defensive back Jackson Gugel. Hudson almost had another touchdown on the final play of the first half on a reception in the end zone that was deemed out of bounds.

“They’re a good team. They’re physical, they’re big," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Hudson. "Their receivers are big, they’re just big all around and they’re good and coached very well.”

The Cardinals struggled to consistently move the ball against the Raiders, but put together their best drive of the game to start the second half. Moving the ball 80 yards on 13 plays, a 32-yard pass play from Mason Von Haden to Mason Howard move the Cards into Hudson territory. A Hudson personal foul after an incomplete pass on third and 17 pushed the Cardinals to a more manageable fourth and 2 which Nathan Drivas picked up with a 4-yard run before later powering in from one yard out to cut the deficit in half to 14-7.

The teams traded possessions until the Raiders moved inside the Chi-Hi 10. The Cardinals kept Hudson out of the end zone, but Strong's boot near the midway point of the fourth quarter made it a two-score game.

“They played outstanding," Raykovich said of his team's defense. "Our defense was put in bad positions too many times tonight. We just couldn’t get things going on offense and that puts our defense in a bad spot.”

Friday's game went deep into the night due to a weather delay lasting one hour and 41 minutes.

The first quarter featured plenty of turnovers prior to the stoppage with the Cardinals and Raiders each grabbing two takeaways.

Gugel corralled an interception of a tip to end Hudson's first drive of the game but the Raiders answered with a pick of their own as Tyler Lessard grabbed one and returned it to the Chi-Hi 30-yard line and Lessard ended the next Hudson drive by snagging a 16-yard touchdown pass over Chi-Hi defenders from Busson to put the Raiders in front 7-0 with 6:05 left in the first quarter.

Chi-Hi punted the ball away on its next drive but got the ball back in plus territory after Reid Post pounced on a fumble off an off-target option pitch to put the Cardinals at the Hudson 28. But the drive came to an end on its third play when Von Haden was strip sacked and Hudson recovered. Overall the Raiders sacked Von Haden five times.

“We’ve got to work together, the O and the D," Kowles said. "It’s one of those games where the D's playing well, let’s not turn it over, let’s not give them a short field, let’s not do like we did early. We were a little conservative offensively just because of the style of game it was and our defense was playing well but we’ve got to get better. We’re not disciplined. Too many penalties, too many mistakes, too many mental mistakes, not enough guys on the field that kind of stuff has got to be better."

The Raiders went three and out on their next drive before lightning in the area halted the game with 1:24 remaining in the opening quarter.

Howard ran for 71 yards and added four catches for 55 yards through the air for the Cardinals. Bussen completed 8 of 14 passes for 90 yards and two scores an ran for 56 yards on the ground. Hudson outgained Chi-Hi by a 228-164 margin in yardage.

Friday's matchup was one of two in the Big Rivers featuring unbeaten teams squaring off. River Falls outlasted New Richmond in overtime 25-19 in the other game. Hudson backed up a pair of nonconference wins over Marshfield and Stevens Point in nonconference play with a win on Friday leading into a home game against River Falls next week.

Chi-Hi will look to bounce back next week with a trip to Menomonie to face the rival Mustangs, who earned their first win of the season on Friday night by routing Superior 41-7.

“We’ve got a tough week in front of us (with) practice and getting these kids back," Raykovich said. "They’ll bounce back.”