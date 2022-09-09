Watch Now: Prep Football: Late Chi-Hi rally falls short in Menomonie

MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi football team got going a little bit too late.

The Cardinals entered the fourth quarter trailing by 20 points and cut the deficit to six late before falling to Menomonie 20-14 on Friday evening at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

Mason Howard took a pass from Mason Von Haden 32 yards for a touchdown to bring the Cardinals (2-2, 0-2) within one score with one minute and 15 seconds to go.

Chi-Hi was called for a penalty on the onside kick attempt which the Cardinals recovered and the Mustangs (2-2, 2-0) took over and ran out the final bit of clock to seal the win.

“I don’t think we played very well in the first half and we came back out in the second half with a little more fire and played a much better game in the second half," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said.

The Mustangs methodically built a 20-0 lead entering the final quarter on the back of a steady running game.

Menomonie ran for 219 yards overall and started the game with 27 of the first 30 plays from scrimmage. Jackson Gugel snagged an interception to end Menomonie's first drive but after a three-and-out the Mustangs moved down the field and found the end zone for the first time when Steele Schaefer scored the first of his three touchdown runs, a 2-yarder to stake the Mustangs to a 7-0 with 8:50 left in the first half.

Overall Menomonie controlled the ball for all but 1:06 of the first 15:10 of the game. Schaefer ran for 120 yards on 28 carries and Jack Drout added 98 yards on 22 totes.

“It was a disjointed game," Raykovich said. "We had three offensive plays in the first quarter and it’s a chess game. We didn’t have enough opportunities in that first quarter to figure out what their defense was doing and we finally did and we moved the ball. But with Menomonie’s offense – which is very similar to ours – we just couldn’t get them off the field.”

Chi-Hi's second drive was promising as the Cardinals moved down to the Menomonie 30 before three penalties — including one wiping out a converted third and long pass from Mason Von Haden to Grady Fredrick — put the team in a third and 21 where Charlie Morning intercepted Von Haden and returned the pick to the Chi-Hi 33-yard line. A 20-yard halfback pass from Drout to Brody Thornton on fourth and three at the Chi-Hi 26 put the Mustangs at the five and two plays later Schaefer plowed in from three yards out to double the lead to 14-0 with 20 seconds left in the half.

Menomonie pushed the lead to three scores late in the third with a 7-play, 73-yard drive entirely on the ground ending when Schaefer broke free for a 41-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20-0 with 28 seconds left in the third.

“We didn’t have a ton of huge plays but our kids kept believing and we were able to get four, five (and) six-yard runs and maybe bust out a nine-yard run too and we didn’t have a ton of negative yardage plays which is huge offensively," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said.

The Chi-Hi offense found the end zone for the first time early in the fourth as a 34-yard pass from Von Haden to Howard and two Mayson Tester runs pushed the Cards to the Menomonie 6 where Dawson Goodman ran in for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 20-7 with 10:59 to go. A long Menomonie drive moved the ball deep into Chi-Hi and territory and cut seven minutes off the clock before the Cardinal defense forced a turnover on downs with 3:53 to go. The Mustangs got the ball back immediately on the next play when Brady Goodman picked off Von Haden. The Chi-Hi defense came up with one more stop to give the offense the ball with 2:01 to go. Four consecutive passes from Von Haden to Jackson LeMay covered 34 total yards before Howard's score as the senior took a bubble screen and cut inside before reversing course back to the outside and beat the Mustang defenders to the edge on his way to the end zone.

“It’s a game of emotion and if you’re emotionless and the other team has a ton of emotion you’re going to get spanked," Raykovich said. "That’s really what happened in the first half. We got off the bus lackadaisical. That’s the story of the first half and second half they came out with a different mindset.”

Chi-Hi recovered the ensuing onside kick, but were called for kick catch interference since the Cardinals jumped in front of a Mustang player to grab the ball while the receiving player signaled fair catch and the ball had not yet touched the ground. Menomonie quarter Treysen Witt took three knees to run out the clock and send the Mustangs to their seventh straight win over the rival Cardinals.

The Mustangs ran the ball 59 times compared to just 81 yards on 21 attempts for the Cardinals. Von Haden completed 11 of 13 passes for 135 yards with LeMay grabbing six catches for 57 yards and Howard hauling in three for 74 yards.

“I don’t like how we played the second half," Sinz said of his Mustangs. "We were up 20-0, I didn’t like how we finished the game but they’re good, they’re well coached, they have playmakers on offense and we gave up a couple big plays that we’ll definitely have to fix.”

Chi-Hi returns home to Dorais Field next Friday to host Eau Claire North. The Huskies shut out Superior 21-0 on Friday evening at Carson Park for their first win of the season.