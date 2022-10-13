Watch Now: Prep Football: McDonell powers past Prairie Farm for first outright conference title since 1997

The McDonell football program has been waiting since 1997 for its next conference championship.

So you can't blame the Macks for not wanting to share as McDonell scored the first 45 points in a 45-6 victory over Prairie Farm on Thursday evening at Dorais Field to clinch the outright Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man championship.

Dale Tetrault had five total touchdowns and the Macks defense kept the Panthers out of the end zone until the final minutes to secure the program's first outright conference title in 25 years.

Tetrault caught eight passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns while adding 89 rushing yards on seven carries in a monster performance from the senior speedster.

McDonell had been waiting for two weeks since its last game — a 66-8 win against New Auburn on Sept. 29 — and came out rested instead of rusty in Thursday's showdown.

“Everyone on this team was really well prepared for this," Tetrault said.

Offensively the Panthers had no answer for the aerial attack of the Macks as sophomore quarterback Grant Smiskey completed 15 of 20 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns to Tetrault. Sophomore receiver David Andersen added 53 receiving yards on five catches.

“We know we’ve got some good weapons there," McDonell coach Mark Maloney said of the team's receivers.

Tetrault caught touchdown passes of eight, 30, 25 and 12 yards in the win including one apiece McDonell's first two possessions. The senior receiver started the game under center as the Macks opted for an offensive package with the team's six active seniors on the field with Will Fritz, Aly Ferguson, Evan Eckes, Griffen Sokup, Malaki Suckerman and Tetrault but without senior Brady Rubenzer who missed the game due to injury. Tetrault ran the first six plays of the game before the team returned to its usual personnel and two plays later Smiskey connected on a play-action rollout to Tetrault near the side of the end zone for the opening score.

Tetrault also found the end zone on the ground as he took a reverse pitch from running back Dawson Moulton on what initially looked to be a standard toss play and Tetrault weaved his way through the Panthers defense for a 61-yard score as he finished with a game-high 89 rushing yards on seven carries. The Panthers tried a number of ways to defend Tetrault, but were unable to slow down the state's career 8-man receptions leader.

Moulton ran for 71 yards on 21 carries and two scores as the Macks (6-2, 5-0) won their first outright conference title since a Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference championship in 1997. Maloney was an assistant coach on that team and a senior on the previous outright title team in 1977.

“Unbelievably proud. This feeling is amazing to do this for Coach Maloney," Tetrault said. "Our past three (outright) conference championship have all included him in one way or another. To do this for him and everybody else on the team, I think it says a lot for who we are as a team.”

Maloney returned to lead the program this season after spending the last several years coaching the middle school team.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to coach this team," Maloney said.

Defensively the Macks limited the Panthers (4-4, 3-2) to just 25 rushing yards and out of the end zone until the final minutes when Tyler Rassbach went over the top of the reserve defense to find Elec Klefstad for a 59-yard touchdown pass with 1:46 to go.

McDonell will now turn its attention to the playoffs and will learn its opening round opponent on Saturday morning when the football postseason brackets are released.

“It’s great. We all had this game circled," senior Evan Eckes said. "We all knew this would be the conference championship and it’s huge that we won it but it’s not over. We’ve got playoffs yet.”