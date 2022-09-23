Watch Now: Prep Football: McDonell pulls away from Cornell for Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man win

CORNELL — The McDonell football team pulled away to a 46-8 Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man victory on Friday evening.

Dale Tetrault caught two touchdowns and ran for another, David Andersen caught a score and returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Dawson Moulton ran for two scores in the win as the Macks (3-2, 2-0) remain unbeaten in conference play.

McDonell scored the final four touchdowns of the game to break open what was a 19-8 lead with less than a minute left in the first half.

Tetrault finished with 67 yards on six receptions and added a 32-yard scoring run late in the third quarter.

“He likes to make things happen," McDonell coach Mark Maloney said of Tetrault. "If he gets in space too, he makes things happen.”

The Macks leaned on their stellar wide receiving duo of the senior Tetrault and sophomore Andersen to break the game open. Cornell (0-5, 0-3) cut the gap to 19-8 with 3:41 left in the first half on a 3-yard touchdown run by Dylan Bowe and got the ball back after a bad handle on a punt attempt set the Chiefs up inside McDonell territory. But the Macks defense would then come up big as a blocked punt gave McDonell the ball back on its own 33-yard line with 48.7 seconds left. Grant Smiskey connected with Andersen for a 17-yard completion to move into Chiefs territory before Andersen got behind the Cornell defense for a 30-yard scoring connection to push the lead to 25-8 at halftime.

Andersen opened the second half with more fireworks as the Macks ran a fake reverse on the kickoff and Anderson returned the kick 70 yards to the end zone. Tetrault added a scoring run near the end of the third quarter as he stepped in under center for starting quarterback Grant Smiskey after the sophomore had to momentarily leave the game with a cut on his hand.

“There’s no doubt that they’re good and they’re good kids too," Cornell coach Craig Braaten said of Tetrault and Andersen. "They’re tough for everybody. We’re not the only ones that run into trouble with them.”

Andersen had a team-high 84 receiving yards on six catches. Tetrault opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown catch from Smiskey and added a 16-yard score early in the second quarter. Freshman Dawson Moulton added two rushing touchdowns and ran for 77 yards on nine attempts.

Braaten felt his team held up well against the McDonell run game except for a few plays but the Chiefs had no answer for the team's dynamic receivers. Bowe ran for 91 yards on 26 carries to lead Cornell.

“He’s a good runner," Maloney said of Bowe. "He’s a quick runner. He got around the edges on us and we kind of cleaned that up in the second half a little bit.”

Quarterback Daniel Person added 38 rushing yards for Cornell, who opened league play by facing the two teams many expect to battle for the league title in Prairie Farm and McDonell.

Cornell plays at Bruce next Friday before finishing up the regular season against Chippewa County foes New Auburn and Lake Holcombe.

“We’re looking forward to those last three games," Braaten said.

McDonell exits the second week of CWWC play still unbeaten in league play, even with Prairie Farm. The Macks have a short week next week, hosting New Auburn on Thursday at Dorais Field.

The Macks have set a conference championship as a goal and want to keep knocking off victories to inch closer to that possible achievement.

“That’s what we want to do," Maloney said. "Cornell, that was a tough team. I was impressed with how tough those guys played. It wasn’t an easy win. The score kind of made it looked that way. We capitalized on a few of their mistakes.”