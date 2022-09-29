Watch Now: Prep Football: McDonell scores six touchdowns in first quarter in victory over New Auburn

Five different players found the end zone in the first quarter to set the tone for the McDonell football team on Thursday in a 66-8 Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man victory over New Auburn at Dorais Field.

David Andersen scored two touchdowns while Daniel Fritz, Dale Tetrault, Grant Smiskey and Evan Eckes also found the end zone as the Macks raced out to a 40-0 lead after the first quarter against the Trojans. Smiskey, Eckes and Eli Stepp added scoring runs in the second quarter before Alan Meinen scored from 22 yards out on McDonell's first drive of the second half as the Macks won their third game in a row.

As a team McDonell (4-2, 3-0) ran for 296 yards and added 187 yards through the air with many of its starters off the field well before the end of the first half against young and banged-up New Auburn squad.

“We knew they’re banged up and these kids played with some really good class out there," McDonell coach Mark Maloney said. "I was really happy with how my team played with a little bit of class out there. New Auburn didn’t stop. They were playing the whole game.”

McDonell scored on each of its first seven drives of the game, all in six plays or fewer. Daniel Fritz scored on a 14-yard run less than two minutes into the game to punctuate McDonell's opening drive. Dale Tetrault took a quick pass from Grant Smiskey and raced 55 yards for a score on McDonell's second drive before Smiskey connected with David Andersen on a 43-yard touchdown pass just before the halfway mark in the quarter. Scoring runs of 22 yards for Smiskey and 57 yards for Eckes and a 24-yard pass from Smiskey to Andersen with 41 seconds left capped the frantic first quarter of scoring. Smiskey plunged in from one yard out, Eckes broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run and freshman backup quarterback Eli Stepp weaved his way through the Trojans defense for a 22-yard score to send McDonell into halftime with a 60-0 lead.

Eckes had a team-high 98 rushing yards on three carries and Stepp added 44 on six attempts. Meinen's scoring run was the final touchdown of the game for the Macks and on the next drive New Auburn found the end zone. A 42-yard run from Justin Melland pushed the Trojans into McDonell territory before junior Phillip Galetka worked his way down the sideline and into the end zone to put New Auburn on the board at 66-8.

Galetka led New Auburn (0-6, 0-3) with 49 yards on five carries and Melland had 40 yards on two attempts.

New Auburn has just three listed seniors on its roster and was hit hard by injury early in the year, leaving a roster largely made up of freshmen and sophomores with the tough task of learning at the varsity level.

The Trojans host Cornell on Friday, Oct. 7.

“They played hard," New Auburn coach Wayne North said. "We beat ourselves a lot and that’s part of that youthfulness and they get frustrated at themselves but they keep playing. They want to be out there. They want to fight through every play and try to make something happen. It’s one of those things we tell them to keep focusing for the future.”

Tetrault caught five passes for 105 yards and Andersen had 67 yards on his two touchdown receptions.

McDonell moves a half game ahead of Prairie Farm atop the CWWC standings with the Panthers set to host Lake Holcombe on Friday night. The Macks are back in action at Lake Holcombe on Friday, Oct. 7 before closing the regular season at home against Prairie Farm on Oct. 13. Maloney said his team's defense needed to continue to improve and play well against the run, a key part of the opposition's offenses in the coming weeks.

“Our defense played very, very well tonight," Maloney said.