Watch Now: Prep Football: Nitek scores five total touchdowns as Lake Holcombe runs past New Auburn to keep Birch Tree Axe

HOLCOMBE — Trent Nitek found the end zone many times in many ways on Thursday evening.

The Lake Holcombe junior scored five total touchdowns as the Chieftains routed New Auburn 50-8 in a Central Wisconsin West Conference matchup in the first football game between the rivals in 11 years.

Nitek ran for three scores, caught one and returned a punt for a touchdown as Lake Holcombe (1-3, 1-0) earned its first win of the season and maintained the Birch Tree Axe trophy with the victory over the Trojans (0-4, 0-1).

For the game Nitek ran for 123 yards on 11 carries, caught two passes for 48 yards and a score and returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“Last week he had a frustrating game," Lake Holcombe coach Brandon Baldry said of Nitek. "I’ll be honest he had a frustrating game and he was frustrated with himself and the way he played so this great to see him bounce back and really take charge. He had an awesome game. I’m really proud of the way he played and to be honest he’s improved drastically week by week and this is a big jumping point for us, his confidence and also as a team.”

Nitek ran for 37 yards on six carries in his team's 22-16 loss at Alma Center Lincoln last Friday and had just one touchdown in the first three weeks of the season. The junior started the season at receiver but has moved to running back as the team has been hit by injuries at the position.

Two weeks ago the Chieftains carried a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter at Athens before the Bluejays outscored the Chieftains 24-6 to win 38-22 on Sept. 2. After two near-miss games, Baldry was pleased to see his team play a full four quarters of solid football on Thursday.

“The last two weeks those are games we were in the game and we should’ve won," Baldry said. "But we gave the game away. Our mental mistakes, our injuries that have happened every game. We had some guys go down but be able to pop back up this game so we were able to stay healthy."

Nitek opened the scoring in the second when he took a pitch around the right side for a 71-yard touchdown run. The junior added a 28-yard scoring run with 7:43 left before halftime and on his team's next drive grabbed a screen pass from quarterback Max Sauerwein and weaved through the New Auburn defense for a 40-yard touchdown. Nitek punctuated Lake Holcombe's first drive of the second half with a 5-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-0 and returned a punt 75 yards for a score early in the fourth quarter.

Sauerwein threw his second touchdown of the night late in the third quarter on a 40-yard bomb to Parker Miller and the quarterback added a 60-yard scoring scamper in the fourth. Sauerwein finished with a team-high 127 rushing yards on 15 attempts and also threw for 103 yards on 4 of 5 completions.

New Auburn moved deep into Lake Holcombe territory on its first two drives of the game. A 35-yard run by freshman running back Mitchell Quinn helped set the Trojans up on the doorstep of the Chieftains red zone. Ultimately the Trojans turned the ball over on down at the Lake Holcombe 10-yard line but started their second drive of the game in Chieftain territory after an interception by Elliott Gotham. New Auburn moved inside the Lake Holcombe 30 before another incomplete pass gave the ball back to the Chieftains and Nitek broke free for the first of his touchdowns on the initial play of the ensuing drive.

“We moved the ball," New Auburn coach Wayne North said. "We’d move the ball, move the ball, move the ball. Like I told the guys – we can play 90 percent with anybody. But it’s that 10 percent where we give up the big plays to them. Whether we’re on offense and we fumble it or we hold them three downs and then give up a touchdown. Push ‘em back, push ‘em back and give up a 70-yard run or whatever it is. Some of that is just that youthfulness that we have to play through.”

Quinn finished with a team-high 65 yards for the Trojans and Jace North added 54 on nine carries. Lake Holcombe outgained New Auburn in yardage by a 261-197 margin but also took advantage of three lost Trojan fumbles.

“I think they played a good, hard game," North said. "The scoreboard doesn’t fit where I think they played. It should have been a much closer game but the oopses and the mistakes and the little things count and again we have to pick up that 10 percent of the game that we’re just missing.”

New Auburn found the end zone in the fourth quarter when Brayden Lotts returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, coming one play after Nitek's 75-yard punt return for a score. That play was a rare mistake in an otherwise strong effort for Lake Holcombe's defense and special teams.

“That’s our rule – bend but don’t break," Baldry said. "We know that teams are going to get some yards on us but we can’t break.”

Both teams have battled injuries on smaller rosters in the first half of the season. Thursday's game was the first time since 2011 the two teams have played. Both teams are back in action on Friday, Sept. 23 as New Auburn travels to Prairie Farm and Lake Holcombe hosts Bruce.