Watch Now: Prep Football: Strong effort all-around powers Chi-Hi past Eau Claire North

The last few weeks have been frustrating for the Chi-Hi football team.

The Cardinals were a few plays away from possibly changing the result of tight losses to Big Rivers heavy hitters Hudson and Menomonie on each of the past two Fridays. But the Cards put those games in their rear view mirror on Friday evening, never trailing in a 42-14 victory over Eau Claire North at Dorais Field.

Mason Howard ran for three scores, Mayson Tester and Devan Bush added scoring runs and Mason Von Haden connected with Jackson LeMay for a 59-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as the Cardinals (3-2, 1-2) got back in the win column after starting the season with two nonconference wins over Holmen and D.C. Everest.

“Our focus all week has been to get back on track," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "We didn’t work them that hard. You don’t punish them for losing games that we’ve lost the last two (weeks). We built them up. We worked on their confidence but we expected 100 percent on every play. That was our focus all week.”

A Cardinal offense that scored zero points in the first half of its previous two games came out hot with three touchdowns in the first 12 minutes and 37 seconds on Friday night. Howard scored his first of three touchdowns to cap Chi-Hi's opening possession with a 6-yard run set up by a 42-yard rush by Nathan Drivas two plays earlier. The Huskies (1-4, 1-2) tied the game on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback Jackson Kein scrambled for an 11-yard score.

Howard ended the next drive for the Cardinals with a 9-yard run and Dawson Goodman's interception set the Cardinals up at midfield and after a Howard 45-yard run put Chi-Hi at the Huskies 3-yard line Tester plowed his way in to double the lead to 21-7 with 5:23 to go before the half. Jackson Gugel picked off Kein on the first play of the next drive and set the Cardinals up at the Huskies nine but the Eau Claire North defense stood tall and turned Chi-Hi over on downs.

The senior Howard punctuated Chi-Hi's first drive of the second half with a scoring run from nine yards out and a big play from a sophomore extended the lead further. LeMay took a pass from Von Haden short of the first down sticks on third and 17 and broke several Huskies tackles, working his way down the sidelines for a hard-work scoring reception. Bush barrelled his way into the end zone from 19 yards out with less than two minutes left as the Cardinals were grinding off the more than half of the fourth quarter on a ground-based drive.

Drivas led the Cardinals with 107 yards on 10 carries as Chi-Hi ran for 320 yards total. Howard added 93 yards on nine attempts and Tester had 48 on eight totes. James Jarzynski and Olson had 66 yards apiece on the ground with Olson finding the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Chi-Hi moves into a three-way tie with Eau Claire Memorial and North at 1-2 in the conference. River Falls remains atop the Big Rivers after a tough 13-9 win at Memorial on Friday. Hudson, Menomonie and New Richmond are one game back of the Wildcats and one in front of the Cards, Huskies and Old Abes.

Eau Claire North ended a 46-game Big Rivers losing streak last week with a 21-0 win over Superior.

“North is a heck of a lot better than they’ve been the past 10 years, I’ll tell you that," Raykovich said.

The Cardinals hit the road next Friday to play at New Richmond, who beat Superior 28-18 on Friday evening.

After two weeks of frustration for the Cardinals, the team had plenty to smile about Friday night.

“It’ll be the first time in two weeks I’ll be able to sleep on a weekend," Raykovich said.